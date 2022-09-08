Read full article on original website
Related
Hyundai Sonata Redesign Rendered With Staria-Inspired Face
The Hyundai Sonata, just like many other sedans in the United States and Europe, is facing an uncertain future. There have been rumors circulating the web indicating the long-standing nameplate could be retired after the current generation. However, before that happens – and if that happens – the Sonata will most likely be given a comprehensive refresh later this year or in 2023.
2023 Nissan X-Trail Debuts In Europe As Electrified Rogue
You can tell how important is a region for an automaker by the time it takes to bring over a certain model. The Rogue was unveiled in the United States back in June 2020 but it wasn't until July this year when the equivalent X-Trail made its debut at home in Japan. It's now Europe's turn to get the midsize SUV, complete with three-row seating, optional all-wheel drive, and an electrified powertrain with a three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine.
BMW And Mini To Offer Vegan Interiors From 2023
Sustainability in the automotive industry has many different faces – from zero local emissions vehicles to CO2-free production to recycled materials and much, much more. After offering its customers a number of electric vehicles and slowly moving towards production with renewable energy, BMW Group is now ready to take the next step and launch completely vegan interiors.
Nissan Xterra Pop-Top Camper Conversion Ready To Explore The Americas
Before the Nissan Terra, which is being sold in various parts of the world, there was the Xterra. The rugged SUV based on Nissan's F-Alpha platform was sold in the US until 2015 when it was discontinued due to poor sales. One of the Xterras sold in 2009 has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota Initial Settlement Over Defective Fuel Pumps Reaches $150M
Toyota Motor Corporation is a step forward toward settling the US class-action litigation tied to fuel pump recalls. According to a report by Reuters, a preliminary settlement was filed this week in federal court in Brooklyn, reaching up to $150 million. It now awaits a judge's approval. Under the settlement,...
Hyundai And Kia Getting TomTom Navigation Services In Europe
Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) has deepened its ties with TomTom in Europe. All Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the Old Continent will have their maps and real-time traffic data supported by TomTom, joining Genesis in the process. To recall, Genesis was the first among the HMG brands to have TomTom loaded right off European showrooms when it was launched last summer.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
KTM X-Bow GT-XR Debuts: Road-Legal Track Toy With Canopy And Audi Power
Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a license plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fiber monocoque.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bugatti La Voiture Noire Joins World's Most Expensive Cars At Drag Strip
With an €11 million (around $13.4M then) price tag, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire was the most expensive new car when it was launched in 2019 – before it was dethroned by the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail in 2021. Apart from being reserved for the world's one percent, there's...
Former Ferrari, McLaren Designer Quite Likes The Hyundai Vision 74
Frank Stephenson, the former McLaren and Ferrari designer, is back with a new season of his YouTube series in which he discusses the designs of new products from the automotive industry. For the first video of September of 2022, Stephenson has a little surprise for his loyal fans as he is now filming in a new virtual studio where he sits next to the car and talks about its styling features. The first model the Morocco-born designer talks about in this new arrangement is the Hyundai N Vision 74.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Exterior Design Fully Revealed
It's the dawn of Maserati's electric era as the next-generation GranTurismo will usher in the "Folgore" lineup of models without a combustion engine. In a surprisingly revealing teaser video, the electric GT is shown devoid of any camouflage to reveal a sleek yet familiar design. We can easily spot the charging port below the left taillight where the owner will juice up the battery for 100 miles in 10 minutes or 100 kilometers in five minutes.
Citroen My Ami Tonic Is A Funky Take On Electric Microcar
While not widely available in the United States, the Citroen Ami is one of our favorite new vehicles. It is a cute fully electric microcar that can be driven by 14-year-olds without driving licenses in some European countries. It is now ready to be launched in the United Kingdom and there’s a new special edition model to celebrate the market launch in the UK.
Jeep 4xe Day Teaser Previews Brand's Electric Future
"The future of freedom is electric." That's the closing statement in Jeep's latest teaser video for its upcoming 4xe Day, happening on September 8, 2022. That, plus music in the background that sings "Welcome to the future. This is the future now." This isn't a surprise to anyone, but yes, the imminent future of automobiles is electric.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition Sounds Fierce On The Race Track
The Toyota GR Corolla carves a spot for the automaker in the hot-hatch segment. The base model will arrive later this year, but today’s bit of news involves the hotter GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The car broke cover in June, a few months after the regular GR Corolla debuted, increasing the car’s torque output and reducing its curb weight.
BMW XM Debut Allegedly Happening On September 27
The BMW XM is entering production toward the end of the year, so we know that the stand-alone M performance SUV will debut sooner rather than later. Apparently, the launch is happening this month. According to a report by the BMWBlog, unnamed sources revealed that the BMW XM's debut is...
Toyota Has Made A Turbocharged GR86 But You Can't Buy It (Yet)
One of the last bastions of affordable performance, the GR86 entered its second generation last year with a bigger engine bringing slightly more power. However, many enthusiasts still believe Toyota should've slapped a turbocharger to significantly hike output and unlock the full potential of the sports car's platform. Well, the Gazoo Racing-branded coupe has now been blessed with forced induction, but don't get too excited just yet.
Porsche Could Be Planning Panamera EV As Larger Taycan Alternative
Spy shots have revealed Porsche is planning a series of updates for the Panamera, but the future might have something greater in store for the sporty liftback. A new report from Autocar claims an electric version is in the works on the same Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) that'll underpin Zuffenhausen’s recently announced seven-seat SUV. The dedicated EV platform will also be put to good use for the second-generation Taycan coming later this decade.
2024 BMW M5 Shows Front Bumper In New Spy Photos
BMW is currently testing different prototypes of the overhauled 5 Series family around Europe including at least a few M5 trial vehicles making evaluations around the Old continent. Our professional photographers have already caught some of them on the road and today we have a new batch of spy photos, showing a fully camouflaged test car revealing some new design details.
Ford BlueCruise Gets Hands-Free Lane-Change Capability
Ford debuted its BlueCruise driver-assist system in 2021 on select vehicles, and now version 1.2 is in the mix. It's a notable upgrade, because it adds the capability of hands-free lane changes. It's one of a select few systems currently available that officially advertises such hands-off functionality, and it's also coming to Lincoln's version of the system, called ActiveGlide.
2023 Dodge Charger, Challenger Scat Pack Swinger Join "Last Call" Models
Up to now, Dodge has released its Last Call special edition Challenger and Charger models individually. The latest reveal includes both muscle machines, though they will be sharing one moniker. Say hello to the 2023 Charger and Challenger Scat Pack Swinger. Mopar fans will almost certainly recognize the name. The...
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0