Benton County, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
CORNELIUS, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Vitae Springs Fire Continues to Burn in Salem With Evacuations in Place

Fires continue to worsen all over Oregon, as around 350 people are estimated to be affected by the latest evacuation Saturday morning due to the Vitae Springs in south Salem. The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office placing an evacuation notice under Level 2 for around 1,500 people. According to state mapping, there are around 1,000 structures in the secondary zone, which you can see here.
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST MADE IN ROAD RAGE HOMICIDE ON HIGHWAY 18 IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR (September 9, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that OSP Detectives in conjunction with Polk County Major Crimes Team have continued the investigation into the shooting death of Dennis Gerard Anderson on July 13, 2022 on Highway 18. Suspect Vehicle-BMW A suspect was developed, and...
POLK COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Sept. 7 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Sept. 7 - Jessica Ann Cole, 34, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for delivery of heroin. - Carmen Marie Collins, 52, is wanted on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance (PCS) - Jessie...
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner

KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
SALEM, OR
beachconnection.net

Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
YACHATS, OR
KGW

Arrest made in deadly road rage shooting on Highway 18

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) have announced an arrest in the case of the July 13 shooting death of Dennis Anderson on Highway 18 near Grand Ronde, who was apparently targeted in a road rage incident. State police detectives and the Polk County Major Crimes Team...
POLK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

PGE shutting off power to approximately 30,000 customers

UPDATE: Portland Public Schools closes two schools in the West Hills because of outages to reduce fire risk.UPDATED 1:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers beginning Friday, Sept. 9. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville police searching for Charbonneau car theft suspects

The department asks the public for help identifying suspects of car break-ins.The Wilsonville Police Department has asked the public for help identifying three individuals suspected of being connected to several thefts from vehicles in and around the Charbonneau area in late July and August. The department posted photos of the individuals on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 1, and asked anyone with information to contact the department. The photos were obtained after bank cards stolen from vehicles were used locally and in-store security cameras captured footage of the suspects, according to department spokesperson Julie Fanger. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
WWEEK

ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start

Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
MCMINNVILLE, OR

