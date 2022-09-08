ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: Rodrygo stunner helps La Liga leaders maintain perfect start following comeback win

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Robert Lewandowski

Comments / 0

Community Policy