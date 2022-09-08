Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Bayern Munich: Mathys Tel becomes club's youngest scorer but Stuttgart claim late draw - European round-up
Bayern Munich conceded a stoppage-time equaliser through VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy's from the penalty spot for a 2-2 on Saturday, the champions' third consecutive Bundesliga draw. It started well for Bayern, who face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage next week, with forward Mathys Tel scoring their opener...
ESPN
RB Leipzig need Timo Werner, Christoper Nkunku, to click. How can the next manager unlock their talent?
RB Leipzig haven't got off to the most successful of campaigns this season, only winning one of their opening five fixtures and losing to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League group match. As a result, coach Domenico Tedesco has been relieved of his duties, forcing the club to start again just a month into the 2022-23 campaign.
MLS・
SkySports
Premier League, EFL, Scottish, WSL and non-League: This weekend's matches postponed
All English and Scottish football has been postponed this weekend following the Queen's death on Thursday. The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two have all been postponed, as well as the start of the new Women's Super League season, and all non-League and grassroots fixtures. The Scottish FA...
SkySports
Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: Rodrygo stunner helps La Liga leaders maintain perfect start following comeback win
Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes left out of Brazil's World Cup warm-up squad
Brazil coach Tite has snubbed Arsenal trio Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of their World Cup warm-up friendlies. The three players have been a key part of Arsenal's impressive start to the season which has powered them to the top of the Premier League after six matches.
SkySports
England vs South Africa, BMW PGA Championship, Super League and Premiership Rugby to resume after Queen's death
The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement. Play is now set to resume on Saturday with the ECB confirming a three-day Test match finishing on Monday. England Women's...
SkySports
Queen Elizabeth II's death: How the world of football paid tribute to The Queen
She was a wonderful monarch but an exceptional person. The words of Leah Williamson as the England Women captain joined those around the globe in mourning the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Football paused this weekend, but it has not stopped the tributes pouring in to the Queen...
UEFA・
SkySports
Queen's funeral date confirmed for September 19: What does it mean for sport?
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday September 19 at Westminster Abbey at 11am, it has been announced. It means that all horse racing, which is the only major sport in the UK due to take place on that date, has been postponed. Government advice to...
Comments / 0