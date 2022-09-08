ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
motor1.com

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls

Red Bull and its principal strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz found itself in the firing line from some fans after last weekend’s Zandvoort race amid wild conspiracy theories surrounding Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the race. The Japanese’s late race stoppage on track, and the way he returned to the...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

F1 champ Max Verstappen has fun in the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R

Honda had a metered rollout of the all-new 2023 Civic Type R over the summer. The model broke cover in July, but we didn’t learn about its performance specs until late last month. The car is still weeks away from launching, but 2021 Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen got some track time with the Type R in a new video from the Honda Australia YouTube channel.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

F1 reveals other manufacturers waiting as Porsche entry doubts grow

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed that other manufacturers are waiting in the wings to join grand prix racing if Porsche’s plans do eventually fall through. Porsche had been expected to join forces with Red Bull from 2026, when new engine regulations are to come into force. The...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition sounds fierce on the race track

The Toyota GR Corolla carves a spot for the automaker in the hot-hatch segment. The base model will arrive later this year, but today’s bit of news involves the hotter GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The car broke cover in June, a few months after the regular GR Corolla debuted, increasing the car’s torque output and reducing its curb weight.
CARS

