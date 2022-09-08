ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

u.today

New Terra LUNA Records 3,300% Spike in Trading Volumes as Price Triples, What Is Happening?

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Rallies by 10%, Becomes One of Most Profitable Assets

u.today

Bitcoin to $40,000? Analyst Explains Why This Might Happen

u.today

FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%

u.today

Here's Why Lido (LDO) Lost More Than 20% of Its Value

u.today

MicroStrategy Returns To Buy More Bitcoin, Will This Impact BTC Price?

u.today

Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?

u.today

XRP Can Now Be Burned via Bitcoin Payment App on XRPL, Here Is How

The crypto world has been retrieved with another major development aimed at implementing Bitcoin transactions and competing with the Lightning Network. This time came the moment of glory of SpendTheBits, a project built on the basis of XRP Ledger, which recently received great support from the entire XRP community. Describing...
u.today

What Are Decentralized Stablecoins, and Why Might We Need Them?

Stablecoins are an essential part of the modern crypto scene: from newbie traders and holders with diamond hands to experienced DeFi fans ("degens") and GameFi enthusiasts, everyone needs them. Being a censorship-resistant and easy-to-use alternative to fiat money, they have already established themselves as a medium of exchange and store of value.
u.today

Bitcoin Surging 9% Causes Sharp Increase in Open Interest on Major Crypto Exchanges

u.today

Will Clemente Thinks Bitcoin Gives Bullish Signals and Is Underweighted Now

u.today

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Thanks SHIB Community: Details

u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 11

u.today

XRPL Could Become Go-to Platform for CBDCs, Here's How

In 2022, a number of leading blockchains, including Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon network (MATIC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Chain (BSC), implemented purpose-made sidechain solutions. XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain can supercharge state-backed digital assets with its Federated Sidechains. Federated Sidechains concept looks like smart bet for CBDCs. Mr. Jake has taken to...
u.today

Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge

Pseudonymous Ethereum (ETH) analyst who goes by Pintail on Twitter and GitHub authored detailed models of the economic effects of EIP-1559 implementation, Altair and Medalla upgrades and various Uniswap (UNI) yield farming strategies. Now he calculated the upcoming rewards of Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-stake (PoS) validators. Ethereum (ETH) validators might earn...
u.today

Charles Hoskinson Says Bitcoin Should Adopt Cardano's Ofelimous Protocol to Survive

u.today

Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch

