The Government has bought itself two years to insulate millions of British homes, plant solar and wind farms across the country and install heat pumps, the boss of a major energy supplier has said.Keith Anderson, who leads ScottishPower, said that the Government had helped customers with an announcement that bills will be guaranteed not to rise above £2,500 for the average household.“Hats off to the Government, they have made a big, big intervention,” he told the PA news agency.“They have taken away a huge amount of worry and concern for customers, and that’s a good thing. A really, really good...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO