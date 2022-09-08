Read full article on original website
Millions of households could get energy bill rebates for turning off appliances at peak times
Households with smart meters could be given energy bill rebates for turning off appliances such as dishwashers or tumble dryers at peak times to reduce blackout risks this winter. The plans have been drawn up by National Grid’s electricity system operator, which is responsible for ensuring Britain can keep the...
‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns
Households face a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”, a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on bills.EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices.His comments came as the National Grid prepared to hold an exercise to test the resilience of the UK’s systems in the event of a gas supply emergency.In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do everything...
Households could get 25% discount on energy bills if they back local fracking plans
Fracking firms are preparing to offer people a 25 per cent cut in their energy bills if they back drilling sites in their local area. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both indicated they will lift the ban on the controversial technology, which supporters believe could offer a solution to Britain’s energy crisis.
I was an Ofgem director. This is how I would tackle the energy crisis long term | Christine Farnish
Writing exclusively in the Guardian, Christine Farnish, formerly on the regulator’s board, outlines her preferred solution
Brits must NEVER face rocketing energy bills again, Liz Truss to pledge as she unveils energy revolution that will will freeze bills at £2,500, launch a new dash for North Sea gas, and restart fracking
Liz Truss has vowed to take 'immediate action' to combat the ever-worsening fuel crisis so that Britons paying exorbitant energy bills are 'not in this position again.'. The new Prime Minister is set to freeze fuel bills, end the fracking ban and signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea on Thursday as part of her energy revolution.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
FOXBusiness
Experts blame green energy policies for Europe's full-scale energy crisis: 'A warning to the US'
Green energy policies in Europe designed to rapidly shift the continent away from fossil fuel dependence have contributed to soaring power prices in the region. The European benchmark index measuring future electricity prices increased to a record $993 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday, days after prices in France and Germany surged 25%, according to European Energy Exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the average price of electricity in the U.S. hit $129 per MWh in June, federal data showed.
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
BBC
Fixed energy bills to get automatic discount
Customers on fixed energy deals will see their tariffs automatically cut, the Department for Business has said. New Prime Minister Liz Truss announced typical annual household bills would be capped at £2,500 for two years. People "do not need to take any action to get the benefits of this...
CNBC
Germany to keep two nuclear plants available as a backup and burn coal as it faces an energy crisis brought on by war and climate change
The German government announced its plans to keep the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim nuclear power plants, both of which are located in the southern part of the country, on a kind of backup status, available only if the country has no other option. "The major crises — war and climate...
Europe's energy crisis needs immediate action or else the economy will come to a 'full stop,' says Belgian Prime Minister
Europe needs to respond immediately to the energy crisis or else the economy will come to a "full stop," according to Belgium's prime minister. "Recovering from that is going to be much more complicated than intervening in gas markets today," Alexander De Croo told Bloomberg Thursday. He proposed a broad...
BBC
Energy bills to be capped at £2,500 for typical household
New Prime Minister Liz Truss will limit energy bill rises for all households for two years as the new prime minister tries to prevent widespread hardship. A typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024. The huge support scheme could cost up to £150bn, but...
Energy bills after Truss freeze will eat up as much as 32% of budget for poorest
The move to freeze energy bills at an average of £2,500 a year means the poorest households will spend as much as 32% of their entire budget on gas and electricity, though the previously announced £400 discount will help relieve some of the financial pain, figures produced for the Guardian show.
Energy plan will ‘bring immediate relief’, but suppliers call for more action
The Government’s plans on energy bills will “bring immediate relief” to struggling families, the boss of the UK’s biggest energy supplier has said.Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, promised to continue donating 10% of profits to help vulnerable households.These households are still facing doubled energy bills despite the support announced on Thursday.Extraordinary circumstances call for us all to think differentlyChris O'Shea, Centrica“We know people are deeply worried about the increase in their energy bills this winter,” Mr O’Shea said.“Extraordinary circumstances call for us all to think differently and we know this bold customer support package from the...
Energy support not the ‘solution’ to the gas crisis, energy boss says
The Government has bought itself two years to insulate millions of British homes, plant solar and wind farms across the country and install heat pumps, the boss of a major energy supplier has said.Keith Anderson, who leads ScottishPower, said that the Government had helped customers with an announcement that bills will be guaranteed not to rise above £2,500 for the average household.“Hats off to the Government, they have made a big, big intervention,” he told the PA news agency.“They have taken away a huge amount of worry and concern for customers, and that’s a good thing. A really, really good...
BBC
'After a week of profound change, our unsettled kingdom seeks a steady hand'
In bewildering days like these, the United Kingdom would instinctively look to its Queen for reassurance. But this time, with the nation facing hard economic challenges amid constitutional and political upheaval, there is no calming presence from Her Majesty. The new king and new prime minister, both only days into...
electrek.co
Moving to electric vehicles will dull recessions currently inflated by oil markets
Can you imagine a future where your daily commute is filled with electric vehicles zooming past you with fresh, crisp air coming through the windows? For now, we are sitting at stop lights, rolling the windows up because it’s better to breathe the AC than the toxic fumes from the vehicles around us. But what if I told you that a future with electric vehicles could also do the unthinkable: slow a recession?
British Gas owner wants to cap profits in government deal over energy bills
Centrica is planning to voluntarily cap its profits in a deal with Liz Truss’s government to help cut Britons’ energy bills during the cost of living crisis.The British Gas owner is keen to sign up to a plan for new, long-term contracts for its electricity generation which would mean accepting lower profits in the short term.Ms Truss is accused by Labour and the Lib Dems of siding with the energy giants after refusing to impose a new windfall tax on profits as part of her plan to freeze bills at £2,500 for two years.But part of the new prime...
Households should get energy at an affordable price, says former Ofgem director
Christine Farnish resigned from the regulator saying it favoured suppliers over consumers
