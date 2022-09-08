ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

'Wow, it's been that long?' Paterson teacher embarks on 49th year in a classroom

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
PATERSON — Bessie Ames found herself fighting back tears Wednesday morning, on the first day of school. That’s common for young children getting their first taste of the classroom.

But Ames has been in school before. In fact, she already has spent 48 years, or the equivalent of about 8,700 school days, in Paterson classrooms.

Ames’ tears on Wednesday came from the joy she felt as city education officials celebrated the start of her 49th year of teaching in Paterson. Not that Ames has been keeping count. She said she was surprised when district officials recently told her the number of years she has spent as an educator.

“Wow, it’s been that long?” she said on Wednesday. “I enjoyed every minute that I’ve been in the classroom.”

Over the years, it became common for Ames to teach the children of her former students. But she went beyond that, she said, sticking around long enough that she ended up with the grandchildren of the kids she once taught.

“It doesn’t make me feel old,” Ames said. “It’s like a reward for staying around all these years.”

How old is Ames?

“I’m up in age,” she acknowledged. “But I never tell anybody how old I am. I always say I’m 25.”

Ames grew up in Paterson and has lived in the city all her life. Her mother had worked in a factory and her father had been a bricklayer. But her grandmother had been a schoolteacher, and she provided Ames with inspiration.

For subscribersPaterson mayor supporter helped NJ's investigation of city election fraud

'What we expected':Paterson schools face up to 168 vacant teaching jobs

“When I was young, I remember I was always playing school,” she said.

After graduating from Paterson’s School 18, Ames went on to Eastside High School and then William Paterson University. She started as a fifth grade teacher at Paterson’s School 6 in September 1974 and stayed at that school for 36 years, before switching to School 10, where she has taught for the past 12 years.

At School 6, one of the children in the classroom next to Ames’ was Lolita Leary, who is now Lolita Vaughan, the principal at School 10.

“You have been a role model for me ever since I was a little girl, when I was a student at School 6,” Vaughan told Ames during Wednesday’s ceremony. “I still see you through a child’s eyes.”

“Miss Ames,” as she has been called by generations of Paterson students, said that among the pupils who have made her the proudest are those who went on to become doctors and teachers.

“Education is not a job, it’s a passion,” said Paterson Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer, speaking of Ames. “If you love what you’re doing, the years just keep adding up.”

Ames returned to the classroom for her 49th year at a time when school districts throughout America have reported shortages of teachers, a trend some experts attribute to the lingering impact of COVID-19.

She said she was worried when the pandemic hit, mostly because she feared she lacked the technological skills to conduct remote learning through Zoom classrooms and Promethean boards.

Ames said she wanted so much to continue teaching that she decided to come into school on her own time to learn the new systems.

“She’s always changing with the times,” Vaughan said.

“I always ask her, ‘What’s kept you here?’” added the principal. “She just says, ‘I love what I’m doing, I love to teach.’”

