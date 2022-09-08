PHOTOS: Petoskey tops Gaylord in volleyball action

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Francis Runs Away from Benzie Central
BENZONIA – Traverse City St. Francis ran its record to 3-0 with a 49-12 conference win over Benzie Central on Friday. The Gladiators (3-0, 2-0) rolled out to a 43-0 lead at the half. St. Francis welcomes in Kingsley next Friday while Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1) travels to Grayling.
Eight Notable People With Ties to Traverse City, Michigan
Several notable people were born or have lived in Traverse City, Michigan. It is no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of talent over the years. Actors and actresses, sports icons, political figures, and so many more. Below you will find eight notable people that have either spent time and live in Traverse City, MI, or were born there.
Part of M-119 Washed Out in Harbor Springs Due to Heavy Rainfall
A state road in Emmet County is closed due to some significant erosion following heavy rains over Labor Day weekend. MDOT says M-119 is closed in Harbor Springs due to heavy rainfall that washed out the shoulder of the road. That makes it unsafe for traffic, so MDOT will make emergency repairs.
Michigan man allegedly strangled girlfriend, pulled her across road by her hair
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of accused of strangling his girlfriend before allegedly dragging her across a road by her hair and slamming her head against a vehicle. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault occurred during an argument at a residence...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
UpNorthLive.com
Convicted murderer appeals sentence for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A convicted murderer out of Grand Traverse County is currently 11 years into his sentence. In that time, Robert Schwander has appealed his sentence 4 times. In 2011, investigators say a 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried...
Petoskey News Review
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.http://petoskeynews.com
Comments / 0