Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
WLKY.com
Construction of new multi-use development making progress in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction of a new development is moving forward near Lytle and 15th Street. The development will turn three masonry and warehouse buildings into 71 market-rate residential units and more than 37,000 square feet of commercial space. It will have views of downtown Louisville, an outdoor courtyard...
Wave 3
Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
Wave 3
Homearama returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homearama is back for it’s 5th year in the Norton Commons. Hundreds of people came out to see this year’s 10 featured homes Saturday. ”This is a fabulous place to come look at the latest in technology, the latest in styles and trends when it comes to homebuilding,” Charles Osborn III, from Norton Commons said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
Wave 3
Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
wdrb.com
Demolition to begin on New Albany's Riverview Towers in October
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 16-story Riverview Towers building on Scribner Drive will finally come down beginning next month. The New Albany Housing Authority says once crews get the building ready for demolition, and after the Harvest Homecoming Festival, the near 50-year-old structure will be torn down floor by floor.
Wave 3
First ever graduating class of PRP high school reunites for 60-year reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 1962 class of Pleasure Ridge Park High School had their reunion Saturday, but it wasn’t a normal alumni get-together. The class of ‘62 was the very first to graduate from the school. They had a 10-year reunion in 1972 and they’ve kept coming together every five years since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
wdrb.com
Lanesville Heritage Weekend celebrates almost 50 years of good old-fashioned small town fun
LANESVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The Southern Indiana town of Lanesville is celebrating small town life in a big way. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Lanesville Heritage Weekend. The 47th Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival on September 8th through the 11th celebrates small town life. See how farmers lived one hundred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Blessings in a Backpack volunteers hand out much-needed meals to JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack is back in schools to provide love, encouragement and food items to children who need them. Volunteers were handing out food Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School, where almost the entire student body depends on the Blessings in a Backpack program to have food on the weekends.
wdrb.com
Road, office closures planned for Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be planned road closures during Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival next week. The week-long festival starts Sept. 11 and continues through Sept. 18. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the Gaslight 5K Run, Watterson Trail by Jeffersontown City Hall will be closed from 6-8:30 p.m., while...
This week ‘In Conversation’: Renting in Louisville
The good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville. A refurbished newspaper stand will offer...
rhstoday.com
Phyllis Patterson Returns Home
Every day teachers make an impact in students’ lives whether it be through their nurturing nature or teaching habits. Robinson’s newest edition to the English Department, Phyllis Patterson, is excited this school year to bring out the best in her students and not only impact their grades, but their lives. Patterson comes to Robinson with lots of experience and is ready to teach.
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
wvih.com
Sherman Minton Bridge Closure Postponed
Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, September 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Comments / 0