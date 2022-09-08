ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Listening is a tremendously powerful thing': Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands mark 45 years of working to prevent suicide

By Barbara Clark
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
SOUTH YARMOUTH — Suicide survivor Kevin Berthia, of California, will share his story when the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands mark 45 years of community service in suicide prevention at an anniversary celebration and “Beacon of Hope” event Saturday.

Berthia became widely known following publication of an on-the-spot photo taken during the March day in 2005 when, at age 22, he nearly took his own life, preparing to jump from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

After more than 90 minutes of interacting with an officer from the California Highway Patrol as he held onto the outside railing of the bridge, Berthia was talked back from making the jump.

Stephanie Kelly, executive director of the Samaritans, described in an interview the critical importance of extended listening in such in a crisis situation, where the would-be rescuer’s role is to spend all the time needed to really hear what the person considering suicide is communicating.

“Listening saved (Berthia’s) life,” Kelly said.

The Sept. 10 program at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod in South Yarmouth coincides with World Suicide Day, The organizers hope it will help raise public awareness of the many conditions which lead people toward crisis, and publicize a variety of programs which have grown up around the Samaritans’ mission on Cape Cod. The volunteer nonprofit group was first formed on the Upper Cape in 1977 to help those at risk for suicide and to offer caring and connection to those in need of a listening ear.

32 suicides on Cape and Islands so far this year

Kelly described the many ongoing crisis services offered by the Samaritans at a time when mental health needs have increased, partly due to the isolation fostered during COVID, but also because, she said, “There’s a lot going on” in our society now, with increased tensions “in politics, health, social media, bullying” and more.

She reported that, nine months into 2022, Cape Cod and the Islands have had 32 suicides, “the same number as reported in all of 2021.” In 2020, by comparison, 21 deaths by suicide were reported locally.

Nationally, suicide claimed close to 46,000 people in 2020, and in that year was the 12th leading cause of U.S. deaths.

According to Kelly, despite the ongoing stigma that surrounds talking about suicide, for those in danger as well as the families of survivors, “More people are beginning to reach out. ... Things are getting better.”

Most callers need someone to listen

Kelly said public perception has often been that the role of the Samaritans is to field urgent calls from people in immediate danger of attempting suicide. Not so, she said. Such calls represent less than 2% of those received at the center. By far the greatest number come from distressed or lonely people who need someone to listen. Many, especially in the elderly population, are often “talked over or around,” and feel they’re not being heard in their distress.

“Listening is a tremendously powerful thing,” she added.

Kelly said some who phone in may request further referral to a help agency, and volunteers can initiate a three-way call with locally-based mental health service providers for “help (callers) might need right away.”

The wide range of callers highlights many other facets of the Samaritans’ outreach in the community, such as their Caring Connection program, which provides weekly support to people recently discharged from a facility following a suicide attempt, or Safe Place groups which provide peer-to-peer support to families of those lost to suicide, enabling them to share their stories together in an understanding setting.

Second Chance groups offer a safe, non-judgmental space for suicide survivors themselves to learn coping strategies and foster their resilience in the wider community.

Samaritans also work through senior-related agencies to provide weekly outreach to older people in need of a way to connect with an uncritical listener.

Call center staff grows to meet demand

Kelly hopes that the Sept. 10 event will help “get the word out” about the changes taking place in the organization, as the Samaritans respond to the increased mental health needs of the community, and to publicize the need for volunteers to participate in Samaritans’ programs.

The nonprofit is now part of a new initiative that enables volunteers to answer calls via a 988 suicide prevention lifeline, an addition to the existing Samaritans crisis line (800-893-9900). Calls to the 988 system route the caller directly to one of five different call centers in Massachusetts, based on area code. This insures 24-hour-a-day call coverage for Cape Cod, Kelly said, and means volunteers are familiar with the area and can respond promptly with practical local suggestions for self-care.

The call staff has expanded to meet current demands, now offering what Kelly called “robust coverage” with close to 45 volunteers available to fill out the 24/7 schedule. A few years ago, she said, there was often only one person to take calls during any 2 ½-hour shift. With newly added help from local college interns and some paid staff, there are three to four people answering during each shift, tripling the number of calls that can be taken.

Changes in work modes have also enabled better call coverage. Besides working out of a dedicated call center, volunteers can now also work remotely.

“There’s no geography anymore,” said Kelly. The fact that volunteers can work from home in an on-call capacity has “opened up the pool of people ... including those with mobility challenges,” who can join the corps of volunteer listeners.

Another programming innovation, said Kelly, will be the September inauguration of a new LOSS Team pilot program, in which Samaritan volunteers will be able to accompany first responders to meet with loss survivors in the immediate aftermath of a death. These team members have themselves experienced a similar loss and can provide needed support and hope at a critical time.

If you go:

The Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands will mark the organization’s 45th anniversary at a Beacon of Hope celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth.

The event includes refreshments, cash bar and live music. Tickets are $45 and are available at the door as well as at the Samaritans website, https://capesams45.org/.

