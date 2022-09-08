Read full article on original website
Miss America
3d ago
If you hit a person you should pull over to help and call the police and an ambulance you should never leave the scene accidents happen all the time it’s worse running maybe you couldn’t see him and everything happened to fast I rather take my consequences like a real woman because you are going to get caught and it ain’t going to be pretty
PSP looking for two suspects in shoplifting case
It happened Monday at the Ace Hardware on the 300 block of North Perry Highway.
Suspect arrested, charged in aggravated arson case
A woman was arrested Monday evening as a suspect in an arson case.
Police looking for suspects involved in $10K cigarette theft
Niles Police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a cigarette theft from a truck Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist, Passenger Transported to Erie Hospital Following Crash on Polk Cutoff Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a motorcyclist and his passenger who were transported to UMPC Hamot following a one-vehicle crash on Polk Cutoff Road on Sunday, August 28. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:03 a.m. on August...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Fox 19
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
Youngstown man shot multiple times Saturday morning
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Youngstown's West Side.
Car crashes into pole Friday night in Youngstown
A Youngstown road was temporarily blocked after a car crashed into a pole Friday night.
Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault. It was determined that an adult male...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Euclid man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday after a 31-year-old Euclid man was found shot inside a vehicle. According to police, officers were called out around 5:45 a.m. to the area of West 41st Street and Clark Avenue for a crash. Cleveland police said EMS crews...
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.
Suspect arrested in 2019 North Jackson rape
A man suspected of raping a minor in North Jackson in 2019 was arrested this week.
WFMJ.com
Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru
Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
Police departments issue warning due to car thefts
Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity.
Man throws bleach into woman’s face: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 5:05 a.m. Sept. 7, police were called to a home on a report of a disturbance involving a man and two women. It was learned that the man had been evicted from his Cleveland Heights home two days earlier and that one of the women had allowed him to store his belongings at her home while he found a new place to live.
WFMJ.com
Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure
The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Trucker Charged with Rape of Minor After Three Year Investigation
NORTH JACKSON – A Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. The investigation began on August 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been raped. The incident occurred on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road inside of a commercial truck.
Mahoning County official cited for OVI
A Mahoning County official is facing a charge of OVI following a traffic stop in Struthers Thursday night.
Crash involving motorcycles sends 1 to hospital
Crews took one person to the hospital following a crash involving two motorcycles in Lowellville.
WFMJ.com
Faces Lounge in Newton Falls cited for numerous gambling violations, four arrested
Agents of the Ohio Investigative Unit conducted a raid at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls on Thursday, citing the bar for numerous gambling violations and arresting four suspects. The bar was hit with a total of 25 gambling violations and a 26th violation for giving away alcohol as a prize....
