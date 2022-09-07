Read full article on original website
Regents hear updates on fall enrollment and employee retention
CU Boulder’s preliminary fall 2022 enrollment numbers show modest growth from fall 2021 but are coming in slightly lower than was projected in June, and the university is expecting lower-than-projected revenue increases. The information, presented Sept. 9 to the University of Colorado Board of Regents, is based on preliminary...
Holly Gates-Mayer named interim assistant vice chancellor
Effective Sept. 1, Holly Gates-Mayer is serving as the interim assistant vice chancellor for the Department of Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S), following the retirement of Brandon Boger. Having started in 1999 as a hazardous materials specialist, Boger has been a CU Boulder employee with EH&S for 23 years. During...
Where to find academic help
With the semester under way, this is a great time to use resources to help with projects, papers, assignments and exams. Here is a list of places you can go to find academic help. Academic Success and Achievement Program. The Academic Success and Achievement Program (ASAP) offers free peer-tutoring support...
Robyn Fergus named CU Boulder chief people officer
Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke announced today he has appointed Robyn Fergus to be the new senior associate vice chancellor and chief people officer at CU Boulder, effective Oct. 31. Fergus currently serves as vice president and chief human resources officer at Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins....
9 things to do this weekend: Observatory open house, cycling, more
This weekend brings guided meditation, the Just CAAAS Conversation, rock climbing for beginners, a new art exhibition, Bike Film Night, a Boulder Creek cleanup project and more. Feel Good Fridays. 12:15–12:45 p.m. CU Art Museum Virtual. Guided meditation can reduce stress and calm the nervous system. This...
