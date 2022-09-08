Read full article on original website
Related
September 9th-11th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Chelsea ‘interested in hiring’ PSG’s Luís Campos as sporting director — report
One of the very first names linked with Chelsea after our last full-time sporting director, Michael Emenalo resigned his position early on in the 2017-18 season, was Luís Campos, then at Lille OSC. At the time, Campos was not exactly sold on working in the Premier League, questioning whether...
Klopp Talk: It’s My Job to Figure Out How to Start Winning Again
It has been difficult to pinpoint, outside of the obvious injury issues, what exactly has gone wrong on the pitch with Liverpool early in the season. The 9-0 win over Bournemouth aside, the Reds have looked blunt going forward, toothless in middle of the park and fragile at the back.
With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?
Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
Baba Rahman would love to stay at Reading for good
It took a bit longer than it might have been ideal, but Baba Rahman was eventually able to return to. on loan, joining the Championship side for the second successive season. And now he’s hoping that his stay can be for good, although that may be a tough proposition just in terms of the financials involved. Reading have ben under sanctions for violating EFL FFP rules, and they got a generous deal from Chelsea just to make this return possible (no fee, heavily subsidized wages).
Four Things to Watch for This Season
The new season is just over a week away*. Here are four things to watch for in the upcoming season. Pssst…Hey you! Yes, you. The Foxes like seeing your face. (I don’t get it either, but they really do.) Last season was… rough. The Foxes managed to stay...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
Jay Spearing: “Absolute Honor” Returning To Liverpool Academy As Player-Coach
Jay Spearing began his career in the Liverpool FC Academy, where he was part of the team that won the 2007 FA Youth Cup. Despite his diminutive stature, the combative midfielder went on to make 25 appearances for the Reds senior team, including a start in the 2012 FA Cup final. His career ultimately lay in the lower divisions, playing for Bolton and Blackburn in the Championship before dropping into League One with Blackpool, and then League Two with Tranmere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manuel Akanji Important to Manchester City, Like Erling Haaland
It may sound like comparing oranges to apples, as Erling Haaland grabs the headlines week-in-week-out for scoring the goals at Manchester City while Manuel Akanji was brought in to protect City’s goal. However, Haaland’s goals will mean little or nothing if the back door is not kept shut by the defenders.
Premier League matches postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, other sports to go ahead
When King George VI died in 1952, the old First Division kept on playing football uninterrupted, marking the royal passing with tributes and song, but otherwise keeping calm and carrying on. Or in Chelsea’s case, keeping calm and losing badly, 4-1 to Sunderland, three days after the monarch’s death.
Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea, Champions League: Tactical Analysis
I intend keep this one a bit lighthearted - after all, it will be my last analysis of Thomas Tuchel’s tenure. Like ExpectedChelsea, I am a fan of Tuchel’s, and especially considering the situation he’s had to unfortunately navigate, I think that the outside world affected in-house results. That’s not to say that I’ll avoid criticism where it need be placed, but, all things considered, I’m treading lighter than I might have otherwise.
Queen Elizabeth Death - Manchester City’s Matches Postponed
Manchester City’s Premier League and WSL fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away on Thursday afternoon. The Premier League clubs met on Friday and came to the decision to call off all...
Liverpool Well Represented In Northwest Football Award Nominations
The vibes are very bad at Liverpool FC right now thanks to an ugly start to the 2022-23 campaign, so any positive news is a nice change, and some of that positive news was announced this morning. Three of Liverpool’s stars have been nominated for the 2022 Northwest Football Awards.
Football could return next weekend, but maybe not in London
There is no football anywhere in England today or tomorrow after the FA and Premier League decided to cancel all scheduled matches in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. However, there’s still a chance that football could be played next weekend.
Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking
Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
Official: Premier League Fixtures Including Liverpool vs. Wolves Postponed
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, expectation was that a mourning period lasting at least 72 hours would be observed, leading to public events in England including football being called off or postponed. Today, it has been made official. As expected, Football up and down the pyramid...
After eight games, Sunderland have shown that they can compete in the Championship
Before the start of the 2022/2023 campaign, many Sunderland supporters, myself included, were rather sceptical about how the Black Cats were going to fare on their return to the Championship. A side predominantly made up of players who gained promotion from League One making the step up the football pyramid...
Graham Potter to ‘help choose’ Chelsea’s new sporting director — report
One of the big(gest?) issues that had reportedly led to the breaking point between Thomas Tuchel and the new Chelsea owners was Tuchel’s reluctance to be involved in the search for and choosing of a new sporting director and the associated restructuring and re-”culturing” that was (and is) set to happen at the club.
Sky Blue News: Spurs Preview, Hasegawa Signs, Haaland up for Prem POTM, and More...
The fate of this weekends Premier League and WSL fixtures are still up in the air after the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, but we carry on at Sky Blue News. Tottenham Hotspur may give Man City a tactic dilemma with Erling Haaland - Alex Brotherton - Manchester Evening News.
