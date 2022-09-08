ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz may also have hit best shot ever in his epic US Open win

By Ted Holmlund
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Carlos Alcaraz put on a show in his thrilling five-set comeback U.S. Open quarterfinal victory over Jannik Sinner early Thursday morning at Arhur Ashe Stadium.

But one particular shot by the “next Rafa Nadal” was the best of the match, and is likely one of the best tennis shots ever.

After winning a one-set lead and holding a 6-5 lead in the second, the 19-year-old teenager from Spain hit a crazy behind-the-back shot at Sinner’s feat who volleyed it back, forcing Alcaraz to hit a cross-court winner to win the point and bring it back to deuce.

Alcaraz’s coach Juan Carlos Ferrero even shook his head in disbelief after the point.

Though Alcaraz ended up losing that set in a tiebreaker, he rallied back to defeat Skinner, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 in a 5 hour, 15 minute marathon that also was the latest match in U.S. Open history, ending at 2:50 a.m. Eastern time.

Alcaraz still had enough energy for the fans afterward, and even handed out his sneakers to the crowd.

Alcaraz will next face American Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Russian Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-0), 6-4 on Wednesday, in a Friday semifinal match.

