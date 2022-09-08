Bride invites guests to X-rated site | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace

An Arkasas bride-to-be accidentally printed “Pornhub.com” on the RSVP card of her wedding invitations. She explained the embarrassing mistake on TikTok, saying “I forgot I put this website as a placeholder.” The future Mrs. also mistakenly left “The Super Eight Motel” on the invites instead of a more upscale hotel.

“It clearly seemed like she’s under some stress,” our host, Asia Grace, says. “She literally had so many spelling errors and issues in this invitation.” So, are these small oversights or sign of cold feet? Find out in this episode of “Post Poppin.”

