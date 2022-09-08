OBITUARY: Connie Goode

Mrs. Connie Goode died peacefully at the family’s Dakota Drive home in Lebanon with her family at her side at the age of 82 at 3:24 p.m. Friday afternoon September 2, 2022. She was pronounced deceased at 5:08 p.m. by Adoration Hospice of Madison who had been assisting the family with her care.

Mrs. Goode was born Consolacion Naguit in San Antonio, Bacalor in Pampanga, Philippines on January 30, 1940 and was one of five daughters and a son of the late Manuel Naguit and Africa Castro Naguit.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Naguit Cabera.

At the Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines on March 15, 1968 she was united in marriage to longtime Carthage resident and Vietnam veteran Thomas Allan “Tommy” Goode.

In 1970 Mrs. Goode began her occupation career at the former Texas Boot Co. in Lebanon and retired from there in 2003 with thirty three years of employment and then for nine years was employed with the Dell Corporation in Lebanon before finally retiring with nine years of service in 2012.

Mrs. Goode, a U. S. citizen, was of the Catholic faith and attended the St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon. Mrs. Goode may best be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Lola) who was dedicated and took great pride in all of her endeavors.

She was an avid gardener, talented seamstress, and also loved flower arranging. She had a wonderful way of touching the lives and lifting the spirits of friends, co-workers and everyone she met. Mrs. Goode cherished her family here in the United States and overseas and enjoyed trips to her native Philippines.

Surviving in addition to her husband Tommy of over fifty four years are their two children, the daughter, Monica Dionisia Goode Jones of Old Hickory and their son, Danny Joe Goode and wife Tina of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Douglas and Bailey Jones, Adam and Jack Goode; three sisters, Nee Naguit Delfin of Manila, Philippines, Mae Naguit Manlulu of Florida Blanca and Lee Naguit also of Manila, Philippines, brother, Jose Naguit and wife Sol of Bulaon, Philippines, and numerous extended family members.

A memorial visitation will be at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Later the cremains will be interred in the San Antonia, Bacalor Cemetery in San Antonio, Bacalor the Philippines.

The Goode family would like to offer a special thank you to friends and family for your calls and visits. A heartfelt thanks to special friends, Miguela for her love and special care. Also thanks to Adoration Hospice and special nurse, Dawn Winter.

