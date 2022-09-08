OBITUARY: Greta Fay Kellams
Mrs. Greta Fay Kellams of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, she was 84 years old.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Maxie Williams; and husband, John Kellams.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Sherry) Wright, Judy (Jim) Locke, and Randall Argoe; brother, Michael (Robbie) Williams; grandchildren, Billy Wright, Elizabeth Wright, Amanda (Larry) Crouch, Emily Wright, Whitney (Derek) Brauneis, Seth (Anne) Locke, and Owen Argoe; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 9th at 1 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor James Locke officiating. The Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3 pm. The Visitation will also be held on Friday, September 9th from 12 pm until the time of service at 1 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .
