ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Greta Fay Kellams

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Mrs. Greta Fay Kellams of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, she was 84 years old.

Preceded in death by her parents, John and Maxie Williams; and husband, John Kellams.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Sherry) Wright, Judy (Jim) Locke, and Randall Argoe; brother, Michael (Robbie) Williams; grandchildren, Billy Wright, Elizabeth Wright, Amanda (Larry) Crouch, Emily Wright, Whitney (Derek) Brauneis, Seth (Anne) Locke, and Owen Argoe; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 9th at 1 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor James Locke officiating. The Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3 pm. The Visitation will also be held on Friday, September 9th from 12 pm until the time of service at 1 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Greta Fay Kellams appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Hiram Epps ‘Junior’ Edwards Jr.

Hiram Epps “Junior” Edwards, Jr., age 95 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Born in the Rockdale-Fellowship Community in Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Hiram Epps Edwards, Sr., and Erlene McPeak Edwards. Mr. Edwards was also preceded in death by sisters, Edna E. Comer, and Juanita […] The post OBITUARY: Hiram Epps ‘Junior’ Edwards Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Grace C. Fessenden

Grace C. Fessenden (aka Virginia Grace Cardwell Hudson Fessenden) was born and raised in Smith County, Tennessee. She graduated from Smith County High School in Carthage and was a Tennessee girl for her whole life. Grace worked for “the phone company” as a communications consultant until her retirement in 1993. She loved to sing and […] The post OBITUARY: Grace C. Fessenden appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Cheatham County Source Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Read more. Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season Local chef, Alex Belew, shared […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms, located in Eagleville, was selected as the best […] The post Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest appeared first on Wilson County Source.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Juliet, TN
State
Tennessee State
Mount Juliet, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

Man Arrested After Fleeing From Officers, Attempting to Strike Police Vehicles

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – A 22-year-old man was apprehended after fleeing from officers in three different incidents, where he drove recklessly, struck one police vehicle, and attempted to strike multiple other police vehicles. On Saturday, September 10, around 1:15 a.m., officers attempted to stop a motorist in a Ford Mustang near Adams Lane, but the […] The post Man Arrested After Fleeing From Officers, Attempting to Strike Police Vehicles appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend

Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Judge Phil Smith, 20th Judicial District Circuit Court, passed away on September 4 at the age of 62 and Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams passed away on September 2 at the age of 68. Judge Smith Judge […] The post Two Tennessee Judges Die Over Labor Day Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

We have made it to Middle Tennessee high school football week four, and we have your week four schedule right here. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 9th unless otherwise noted. […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Now Accepting Entries for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now accepting entries for its 2023 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar and license cards. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee. Photographers must submit their photo entries by […] The post Tennessee Wildlife Resources Now Accepting Entries for 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Contest appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wright
Wilson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Executive Receives National Award for Health Care Strategy

The Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD), a professional membership group for health care marketers, communicators, planners and business developers of the American Hospital Association (AHA), has announced Ruth Portacci, vice president of strategy for Ascension Saint Thomas, as a recipient of its 2022 Leadership Excellence Award. This award honors inspiring strategic […] The post Ascension Saint Thomas Executive Receives National Award for Health Care Strategy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TWRA Stresses Boating Safety Over Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2022 summer boating season, is Sept. 3-5. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner. Related: 5 Boating Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend The TWRA wants all those who visit the […] The post TWRA Stresses Boating Safety Over Labor Day Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy