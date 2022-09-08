OBITUARY: Noah Lee Harris Jr.

Mr. Noah Lee Harris Jr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, he was 68 years old.

He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his children, Tracey Harris, Wesley Harris; sister, Patsy Harris Burns; parents, Noah Lee Harris Sr., and Anne Priscilla Langrell Harris.

Mr. Harris has worked in construction.

He is survived by his wife Cindy Harris; children, James Lee Harris, Jennifer Russell, Frankie Harris, Brandon Harris, Corey Harris; 6 great-grandchildren. brothers, Mike Harris, Austin Lynn Harris; sisters; Barbara Hayes, Connie Redmon, Joyce Coleman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodfin Memorial Chapel to help with funeral expenses.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial Service will be 5:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

