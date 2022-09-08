Read full article on original website
Four shot outside New York City housing complex
New York, NY- Four people were shot while standing outside a housing complex in the...
New York City Road Rage victim rushed to the hospital with gunshot wound
New York, NY- A road rage incident in Queens is being investigated by the New...
High School Student Shot in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced that a high...
New York City woman dies after being impaled on fence after struck by car
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department reported that a Bronx woman impaled...
62-Year-Old Man Beaten, Thrown Down Steps in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating an assault against...
New York City man hired hitman to kill key witness in assault trial
New York, NY- A New York City man has been indicted by a Queens grand...
Two Shot at New York City Gas Station After Dispute
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were shot at a New York City gas station...
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
New York City food delivery driver escapes injury after a bike catches fire
New York, NY- A New York City food delivery services driver was able to avoid...
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
Police Investigating Random Attack of Two in Midtown Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were assaulted in random attacks that occurred within 15...
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
New York City Police investigating after man slashed and robbed by crowd in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a male...
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
Watch: Woman Rescued from Ledge of New York City Building
NEW YORK, NY – Last night, 31 officers from the New York City Police Department...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
Belgian tourist slashed in the face at Manhattan subway station
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today set a 30-year-old Belgian tourist...
Teenager shot in Brooklyn, possibly during brawl: police
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police. The teenager was shot at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach around 1:10 p.m., officials said.
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
