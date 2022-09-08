ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

