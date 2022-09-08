ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash

HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and exited the north edge of Westville Road. The left front corner of the Hummer then struck a large tree. After impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees in a counterclockwise direction until coming to a final rest off the roadway. The Hummer caught fire post impact.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear

At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
Claymont Circle K Robbed At Gunpoint Early Saturday

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. The investigation found that a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money according to Hatchell. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision

A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
