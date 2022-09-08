Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.

CAMDEN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO