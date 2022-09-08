Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and exited the north edge of Westville Road. The left front corner of the Hummer then struck a large tree. After impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees in a counterclockwise direction until coming to a final rest off the roadway. The Hummer caught fire post impact.
Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Mid-Day AC Expressway Crash: Police
Authorities were working to identify a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway over the weekend. The Suzuki GSXR750 rider was heading east when they struck the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe near milepost 7.8 in Egg Harbor Township around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
51-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Crash
CAMDEN, DE – A 51-year-old man was killed after he was struck while riding his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
87-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place near...
firststateupdate.com
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Sunday Morning Near Hartly
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trenton woman involved in fatal crash of off duty New Jersey cop denied release
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Trenton woman involved in the 2020 death of an off-duty...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Crash On Howell School Road In Bear
At approximately 5:46 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the 600 block of Howell School Road in Bear for a motor vehicle collision with entrapment and multiple patients, according to Assistant NCCEMS PIO Oliver Kocher. Upon arrival, New Castle...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
Magnolia Man Arrested and Charged for Murder of 3-Month-Old
MAGNOLIA, DE – Police have announced the arrest of a twenty-seven-year-old Magnolia man in connection...
firststateupdate.com
Claymont Circle K Robbed At Gunpoint Early Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. The investigation found that a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money according to Hatchell. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
Motorist, 51, Killed In Salem County Collision
A 51-year-old man from Salem County was killed in a collision, authorities said. Leon Parsons Jr., of Pittsgrove, was killed at the intersection of Alvine and Upper Neck roads in the township on Tuesday, Sept. 6, New Jersey State Police said. A 76-year-old woman from Elmer was driving an SUV...
Man Stabbed in Attempted Carjacking in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department said A man was stabbed in the chest...
Philadelphia Woman Killed, Crushed Between Two Ambulances
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman was killed in a freak accident in the Germantown section...
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform
A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
Shore News Network
114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0