Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police
Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
Newark Police Seeking to Identify E-Bike Thief
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is investigating after a suspect stole an electric...
Trenton woman involved in fatal crash of off duty New Jersey cop denied release
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Trenton woman involved in the 2020 death of an off-duty...
Five Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen Porsche
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Five people have been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen Porsche...
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
Man Attacked Outside Seaside Heights Liquor Store
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – Police in Seaside Heights responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue...
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted for knifepoint robbery in Hunts Point apartment elevator
The NYPD are searching for a suspect seen on video robbing a man at knifepoint Friday night in Hunts Point. Police say the suspect followed a 69-year-old man using a walker into the lobby of an apartment building on Bryant Avenue. They say the suspect then followed the victim into the elevator and pulled out a knife from his pocket.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Early Morning shooting leaves one dead in Garfield Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one male in extremely critical condition. Trenton Police officers responded to the intersection of Garfield Ave and Farragut Ave, where one male was suffering from gunshot wounds just after 5:00 Am Trenton emergency medical services & Capital Health paramedics transported the male to the trauma center in cardiac arrest. Police officers located multiple shell casings throughout the area.
Police Identify Manchester Luring Incident Suspect, No Threat to Community
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Manchester Police Department today said they have located and identified...
newcanaanite.com
Woman, 26, Charged with Interfering
Police early Friday arrested a 26-year-old Newark, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with interfering with an officer. On a Saturday night about one year ago—8:16 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021—officers were dispatched to a New Canaan home regarding a stolen 2020 McLaren GT sports car, according to a police report. It had been stolen from a garage at the home, the report said.
17-Year-Old Charged for Knife Attack at Brooklyn Family Dollar
BROOKLYN, MD – A 17-year-old male has been arrested for his role in a fight...
Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police
A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
Aberdeen Cop Gets One Year in Jail for Evidence Tampering Conviction
FREEHOLD, NJ – An Aberdeen township police officer I’ll be spending the next year in...
3 NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Three Paterson police officers were sentenced on Thursday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect.
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
Police Investigating Random Attack of Two in Midtown Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Two people were assaulted in random attacks that occurred within 15...
Police Make 11 Arrests in Middlesex County Fugitive Sweep
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The New Jersey State Police partnered with local and county law...
62-Year-Old Man Beaten, Thrown Down Steps in Staten Island
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating an assault against...
Shore News Network
