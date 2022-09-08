ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police

Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
HOBOKEN, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents

Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Early Morning shooting leaves one dead in Garfield Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one male in extremely critical condition. Trenton Police officers responded to the intersection of Garfield Ave and Farragut Ave, where one male was suffering from gunshot wounds just after 5:00 Am Trenton emergency medical services & Capital Health paramedics transported the male to the trauma center in cardiac arrest. Police officers located multiple shell casings throughout the area.
TRENTON, NJ
newcanaanite.com

Woman, 26, Charged with Interfering

Police early Friday arrested a 26-year-old Newark, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with interfering with an officer. On a Saturday night about one year ago—8:16 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021—officers were dispatched to a New Canaan home regarding a stolen 2020 McLaren GT sports car, according to a police report. It had been stolen from a garage at the home, the report said.
NEWARK, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness

A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Shore News Network

