Inc.com
Tim Cook's Most Important Presentation Rule is Simple: Less Tim Cook
Tim Cook is the CEO of the most valuable company in the world. That company--Apple--became so valuable largely because of one thing: the iPhone. On Wednesday, Apple introduced the newest iPhone, and one of the jobs of the CEO of the company that makes the iPhone is that you get on stage and talk about all of the great new features and reasons someone should buy one.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed With Apple's Newest iPhone Line
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.
Inc.com
Attention Instagram Sellers: Prepare to See Changes to the Shop Tab Soon
Instagram is phasing out its Shop tab. The feature, which first appeared in 2020, will eventually be replaced by a simpler and less personalized version of the existing shopping page, according to an internal memo circulated on Tuesday and obtained by The Information. Meta, the Menlo Park, California-based parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told staffers that the change represented "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta."
CNET
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
CNBC
Here's a first look at the new iPhone 14 Pro
The big changes to the iPhone 14 are on the screen and inside. There's new satellite connectivity, for example, which allows you to point the phone toward a satellite to send a message or call emergency services where you don't have cellular service. The iPhone 14 Pro has a new...
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
What credit score you need to get an Apple Card — and save 3% on the new iPhone 14
If you have an Apple Card, you can get 3% back on the new iPhone, Apple Watch or Airpods Pro. Here's what it takes to get approved. The Apple Card is getting a lot of attention lately. It doesn't hurt that the credit card can score you a discount on the newest iPhone 14 and other devices purchased directly from Apple.
Motley Fool
Where Will Nvidia Be in 5 Years?
Nvidia received another blow last week after restrictions were imposed on sales of its data center chips to China. The chipmaker is on track to take advantage of new niches within the data center and gaming markets. The multibillion-dollar opportunities that Nvidia is sitting on could help it come out...
Disney Makes a Bold Move to Knock Off Nintendo's Biggest Franchise
Walt Disney (DIS) has very few rivals when it comes to families. The company offers a brand of entertainment that generally spans all ages. That's part of what has made the Disney+ streaming service so popular, and it's a major driver for its theme parks. Disney World and Disneyland attract...
NME
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
CNET
PS5 Console Cover, Controller and Headset Now Come in Camo
Sony will release a new PS5 color scheme in gray camouflage this fall, according to a PlayStation blog post Tuesday. The collection includes console covers for both disc and digital-only versions of the PlayStation 5, along with a new look for the DualSense controller and Pulse 3D wireless headset. The...
The Verge
Brand new iPhone features that Android already has
For some reason, people like to take sides on things that really don’t need to have sides at all. You’re a fan of iPhones? Cool. You’re more comfortable with Android phones? Use it in good health. But we live in a competitive society, and so the one...
CNET
The Best iPhone 14 Cases So Far
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and now there are two sizes of the standard iPhone 14, along with two sizes of the iPhone 14 Pro. Both lines now come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes: The iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which boast extra cameras, always-on screens and the unique "Dynamic Island" display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you're getting the correct case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.
TechCrunch
Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
TechCrunch has coverage on discrete areas of startup work that were represented, including geographic breakdowns, a dive into AI startups and a look into fintech’s future. But here, we’re detailing a few startups from the batch that caught our eye. Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?. As...
Inc.com
Don't Neglect SEO in Your Growth Marketing Strategy
Getting enterprise brands to invest in search engine optimization (SEO) can be a challenge because of the multiple stakeholders involved in determining growth strategy. And since SEO can sometimes feel nebulous to those who don't understand it, many startups and enterprise brands end up neglecting SEO, despite its affordability, scalability, and capability to lower customer acquisition costs in the long term.
Inc.com
You Can Now Break Your iPhone an Unlimited Number of Times and AppleCare+ Will Cover It
If you're the type of person who is prone to dropping their iPhone, you just got very good news. That is, if you subscribe to AppleCare+, anyway. That's because on Friday, Apple sent an email to its AppleCare+ customers announcing that the plan will now cover unlimited cases of accidental damage, up from two every 12 months.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro Deliveries Already Slip to October
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are available for preorder starting Friday, and some models are already seeing delivery estimates pushed out beyond the devices' launch date on Sept. 16.
TechCrunch
Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise
Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
TechCrunch
The Merge is upon us (and other TC news)
First, the YC Demo Day. “The things that have stood out to me so far is that it’s a more Bay Area-based program. YC announced that about 30% of the cohort moved to the Bay Area during the accelerator and about 23% were already in the Bay Area, when they applied,” Natasha said. “We see a bifurcation being created between the people who could (or already did) live in the Bay Area and YC’s international focus. To me, that’s an interesting tension we’re seeing play out a little bit in the batch metrics.”
CNET
You'll Finally Be Able to Unsend Text Messages With iOS 16 in Just a Few Days
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 will officially be released to the public on Monday, September 12, and one of the features to look forward to is the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
