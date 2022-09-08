Read full article on original website
It's often part of breakfast, cooked on a grill, found in a bun, or served with a side of mashed potatoes, but we've been making and enjoying sausage in countless ways throughout history. It's difficult to discern which culture first came up with the idea of encasing ground meat inside the sleeve of the intestine as a form of food preservation because sausage has long been part of our global palette, with every country adding to the still-growing tapestry of sausage-making (via Atlas Obscura). If you're looking to make your own sausage, then there are a number of rules that need to be followed, one of the most important being the selection of the proper cut of meat.
Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
Burger King may not be at the top of the fast food chain, but it has managed to hold a respectable position when comparing chain dominance. In 2019, it had established itself as one of the two biggest burger chains, second only to McDonald's, according to Technomic findings covered by Restaurant Business Online. However, the chain later slipped to third place, as Forbes reported in 2021. In a Mashed survey where people voted on the best burger, the King came in third place with 23% of votes, behind its biggest competitor, McDonald's, and Wendy's. A different Mashed poll found that the restaurant ranked in fourth place in a french fry-off.
There's something truly special about hotels — if it were socially acceptable, some people might choose to live in them. Maybe it's that nostalgic feeling of family vacations, of walking down those long carpeted corridors towards your room, soaking wet and freezing from swimming in the hotel's pool? Maybe it's the luxury of having your bed freshly made every time you come back? Or perhaps it's the amenities that the hotel provides to its guests, including the beloved breakfast buffets.
Exactly what composes a good working environment can be somewhat subjective, as different people prioritize various aspects of their work experiences more highly than others. Each year, Fortune endeavors to put some objectivity behind the ranking of which workplaces are the best in the United States for employees, and for 2022, that list includes the grocery store chain, Aldi.
Sometimes discount grocery chain Aldi gets a bad rap. Some critics of Aldi cite the lack of name brand items for more generic items and the chain's refusal to honor manufacturers' coupons as reasons to avoid the chain altogether (via MarketWatch). This is simply their opinion, however, and there are plenty of people who love the grocery store just as there are those who dislike it. Proponents of Aldi note that the chain's avoidance of most major brand names helps to keep the prices famously low — after all, many people don't mind paying a couple of bucks less for a box of cereal that's just like Cheerios in everything but the name.
