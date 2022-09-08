ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable weather continues through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beautiful weather sticks around through Friday before a warming trend sets in next week. Light winds & clear skies. It is going to be another beautiful evening. Temperatures dropping into the low 60s inlands, mid-60s along the Grand Strand. TOMORROW. Another day much like today!...
FIRST ALERT: A hint of fall to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity, cooler temperatures and a rain-free forecast will provide a hint of fall through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. TONIGHT. With clear skies and low humidity in place, temperatures will fall quickly overnight reaching very comfortable fall-like levels....
#Heavy Rain#First Alert#Thunderstorms
Two-vehicle crash blocks lanes in Forestbrook area; 2 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving two cars has blocked lanes Wednesday morning in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck just before 9 a.m. to Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle. HCFR said two people were taken to the hospital with...
The Grand Strand gets one step closer to state-of-the-art surf park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand is a step closer to seeing a state-of-the-art surf park. City Council Members discussed the money needed for the project at the council meeting on Tuesday. A 5-to-2 majority of council members voted to see plans move forward for SurfWorks. Originally, developers...
Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it’s not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
