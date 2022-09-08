ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Letter: Confederate monument protesters only causing more division

I would like to point out how incorrect the continued assault on the Confederate monument in downtown Edenton is.

There is a plaque on the monument that clearly states its purpose and what it represents, and that is to honor the fallen Confederate soldiers from the area and nothing more.

Frankly, I am growing tired of groups of people spreading hate, discontent and racism in the guise of stopping it. The fact is, these people are using a monument that has nothing to do with their cause to divide a divided people even more. I chose to visit the monument before it is removed and was accosted by a rude protester and called names. Hypocrites!

The Civil War was clearly about state rights, not slavery or racism. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was an anti-slavery proponent, as were many others, so people twisting our nation’s history needs to stop. The fact that the Union refused to acknowledge and allow the states to leave further proves the federal government became a problem (and is currently a disaster).

How many lives would have been saved and family lines not ended had the Union not declared war on the Confederate States of America? The one good thing that came from those lost lives is that slavery ended sooner.

Those protesting Edenton’s Confederate monument could actually accomplish some good if they turned their attention to parts of the world where slavery is still happening today, rather than using a dark part of this nation’s past to perpetuate hate and racism.

WILLIAM E. GODWIN III

Edenton

Editor’s note: In an article published June 12, 2020 fact-checking the claim that Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee opposed slavery, The Associated Press said the following: “According to historians, not only did Lee own slaves, but he also fought in court to keep working slaves from his father-in-law’s estate. Claims casting Lee as an anti-slavery figure are tied to a false narrative known as the Lost Cause, which says the Confederate experience in the Civil War was not about slavery, but state’s rights.”

