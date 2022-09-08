ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Group A

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Jurgen Klopp's team were soundly beaten by the Serie A leaders and we can bring you the match highlights.

Liverpool were soundly beaten 4-1 by Napoli on matchday one of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

On a disappointing evening in Italy, Jurgen Klopp's team found themselves 3-0 down and out of the match by half-time and in truth it could have been more.

The Reds got off to the worst possible start when James Milner handled in his own box and Piotr Zielinski converted the resultant penalty after just five minutes.

Virgil van Dijk then caught the lively Victor Osimhen in the box to give away another spot-kick in the 18th minute but this time Alisson Becker saved the Nigerian's penalty.

It was 2-0 just after the half-hour mark when Andre Zambo Anguissa was slid in and he finished well past Alisson.

The Liverpool defence were all at sea and substitute Giovanni Simeone made it 3-0 in the 44th minute after good work from the outstanding Khvicha Kvaratskheila.

Any chance of a Liverpool comeback was dashed straight after the interval when Zielenski was on hand to chip the ball over Alisson in the 47th minute.

Luis Diaz, who was Liverpool's best player on the night, scored an excellent consolation goal two minutes later when he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

The Colombian saw another fine effort saved by Napoli keeper Alex Meret shortly after but Liverpool were unable to make any further impact on the scoreline.

It was a truly disappointing start to their Champions League campaign and Klopp will need to find answers quick before Liverpool take on Ajax at Anfield next week.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

