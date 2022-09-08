ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Marco Rose replaces Tedesco as RB Leipzig coach

 3 days ago
BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig named Marco Rose as new head coach on Thursday a day after sacking Domenico Tedesco, with the Bundesliga club sitting 11th in the league having won just one of its first five league games of the season.

Rose, who has coached Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund - from which he was sacked in May after a year in the job following a poor run of form - signed a two-year deal, the club said.

The 45-year-old former defender is well acquainted with RB Leipzig's club philosophy having worked at sister side RB Salzburg as a youth coach from 2013-17 and as head coach from 2017 to 2019, winning two league titles and an Austrian Cup.

Tedesco took over in December and helped RB Leipzig climb from 11th spot to fourth and to a place in the Champions League. He also led the team to a first major trophy in the German Cup.

But RB Leipzig have managed just one win from their five Bundesliga games, which include a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

They were also beaten 4-1 by visitors Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League group opener at home on Tuesday.

Rose will debut on the Leipzig bench against former club Dortmund on Saturday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports
Rallying-Neuville wins in Greece as Hyundai sweep podium

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally in Greece on Sunday in a first one-two-three finish for South Korean manufacturer Hyundai. Neuville had led since Saturday after early pace-setter and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired due to an alternator failure.
MOTORSPORTS
