Acting AG Platkin launches new dashboard detailing information on police internal affairs investigations statewide

Acting AG Platkin appoints leaders of new Firearms Enforcement Office
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Wednesday announced the appointment of the two supervisors who will be leading a recently founded office designed to hold manufacturers and sellers of guns and firearm accessories accountable when they endanger the health and safety of New Jerseyans. Platkin appointed...
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among New Jersey students
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills Friday that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families.
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
First Lady Tammy Murphy highlights significant investments in maternal, infant health initiatives
NEW JERSEY – First Lady Tammy Murphy Thursday hosted a roundtable discussion to highlight the investments made inmaternal and infant health initiatives in the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget. The First Lady’s initiative, Nurture NJ, aims to reduce New Jersey’s maternal mortality by fifty percent over five years and...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally as calculated of schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney...
Sussex County man pleads guilty to operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township pled guilty on September 2 to fourth-degree driving while suspended and reckless driving...
NJ Board of Public Utilities approves state’s Energy and Water Benchmarking Program for large commercial buildings
NEW JERSEY —The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has issued an Order requiring the owner or operator of every commercial building over 25,000 square feet in the state to benchmark energy and water use using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Portfolio Manager tool, as required by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act signed into law by Governor Murphy in 2018.
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
Hearing Set For The Closed Marlton Diner To Become a NJ Weed Dispensary
It’s been months since the once long-standing Marlton Diner shut its doors for good. And ever since then, there’s been much speculation about what’s next for the closed retro-style diner located at 781 Rte 70 W, Marlton, NJ 08053. Not long after its permanent closing, a mysterious...
Fraudster Abandons Shaimos in Storage Units
An individual who ran a shaimos truck in New Jersey took money from local residents to bury their shaimos, only to abandon them in two local storage units. An individual who ran a shaimos truck in Lakewood, New Jersey took money from local residents to bury their shaimos, only to abandon them in two local storage units that are now up for auction.
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive Who Fled South Jersey Police, Tossed Gun, Authorities Say
A fugitive from South Jersey has been arrested by US Marshals in connection with his allegedly fleeing police last week, authorities said. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:36 a.m., an Evesham patrol officer observed a suspicious vehicle parked and occupied in the parking lot of the Richard Rice Elementary School, 50 Crown Royal Parkway.
N.J. Hospitals File Antitrust Lawsuit Against RWJ Barnabas Health
On Tuesday, several northern New Jersey Hospitals filed a complaint in the District of New Jersey against RWJ Barnabas Health, Inc. alleging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act and the New Jersey Antitrust Act. The plaintiffs include CarePoint Health Management Associates, LLC, Carepoint Health – Christ Hospital, CarePoint Health –...
NJ lawmaker calls new COVID sanitization rules total lunacy
When the pandemic first began in 2020, there was a fear COVID was being transmitted by touch. While many Garden State residents were constantly sanitizing their hands and wiping down items they bought in the supermarket, the New Jersey Legislature passed a measure, S2479 and A4131, that established sanitization guidelines for hotels and motels, requiring room surfaces to be cleaned and sheets to be changed and washed every day.
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
Heartbroken NJ mom must be allowed to keep her speed kills sign (Opinion)
Here’s a ridiculous story of bureaucracy just looking for a problem where none exists. Jennifer Metzger was just 16 years old when she died on Route 9 at Main Street in Woodbridge in a terrible car crash. Her heartbroken mother Lisa Metzger started a foundation in her daughter’s name...
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
N.J. river added to list of Superfund sites. The state has most polluted sites in the nation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday designated the Lower Hackensack River as New Jersey’s 115th Superfund site, more than any other state. The location in Bergen and Hudson Counties was one of five sites added to the list of hazardous waste sites needing cleanup. President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and his climate change and health care law restored taxes on oil and chemical companies to help fund the work.
Deaths of Marlboro, NJ man, wife ruled murder-suicide
MARLBORO — A man killed his wife and then himself at their home this week, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Priscilla Badua, 68, and Felino Badua, Jr., 66, were found dead by Marlboro police around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said. The officers were responding to a request for a wellness check.
Kashrus Scandal: What Steps Can We Take to Protect Ourselves?
Following the kashrus scandal at a restaurant in Manalapan, NJ, Anash.org spoke to kashrus expert Rabbi Nissan Zibell to clarify what steps a consumer could take to protect himself, and what one need to be aware of when eating out. Exclusive. Following the latest kashrus scandal that has shaken the...
New chief of blood disorders named at N.J.’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center
Following an extensive national search, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health appointed Dr. Matthew Matasar chief of blood disorders at New Jersey’s leading cancer center and the only one in the state designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. In his new...
