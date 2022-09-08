West Coast photographer Chris Johnson opens his first solo exhibit at the Monterey Museum of Art.

Read full article on original website
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
A dump in the middle of Salinas closes permanently tomorrow, paving the way for redevelopment.
Celia Jiménez here, looking ahead to the weekend during which a long-awaited trash facility relocation will become reality. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 10, the Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority’s transfer station will close its doors at 4pm after its last day serving the public. At its current location on Sunset Street—in the middle of the city of Salinas—it has regularly served 300 people daily, six days a week.
