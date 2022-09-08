West Coast photographer Chris Johnson opens his first solo exhibit at the Monterey Museum of Art.

The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO