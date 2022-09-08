Read full article on original website
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Fantasy Football: Week 1 Sleepers Worth Adding/StartingAnthony DiMoroJacksonville, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville mother on edge after her 8-year-old son was attacked by stray dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville mother is on edge after she says her 8-year-old son was attacked by a stray dog in their neighborhood yesterday while playing with his friends. The dog has since been caught, but she reported this issue to city officials one week prior to that...
JSO: Victim shot while driving near Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that this morning at approximately 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Linda Drive in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival officers located a male victim in his early 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound...
Crash with serious injuries on St. Johns Bluff Rd by Craig Airport.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a crash with a JSO vehicle involved on St. Johns Bluff Rd. JSO reports that around 1:00 p.m. two patrol vehicles were en route to a priority call southbound on St Johns Bluff Blvd driving with emergency equipment activated.
Crash involving JSO cruiser shuts down St. Johns Bluff Road near Craig Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Both directions of St. Johns Bluff Road were shut down Sunday afternoon following a crash involving a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle. JSO said around 1 p.m. the road was shut down between Loan Star Road and Craig Boulevard following the traffic accident. JSO said two...
Police: One dead after shooting in Alderman Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Friday in the Alderman Park area, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.
Area runners honor Memphis jogger who was kidnapped, killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local runners on Sunday honored the life of a Tennessee teacher who was abducted and killed while on an early morning run. A group called Moms on the Run was out Sunday morning. About 50 people partook in the mile-long run. They said they were finishing “Eliza’s run.”
Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club
PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
Jacksonville police search for man with active warrant in Southside area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for Edward Colton who has an active arrest warrant for failure to comply with career offender requirements. Colton was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Passat Wagon with Florida tag 'PJZ8Y' attached. He is known to be in the Southside...
Man describes traumatic scene of deadly pedestrian crash on Blanding Boulevard
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash on State Road 21, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:05 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old woman driving an SUV was headed south on Blanding Boulevard when a man attempted to cross the street, north of Hicks Road.
Palatka Police Department investigation uncovers new details in deadly shooting
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Friday night said detectives continue their investigation into a shooting outside Vick’s Supper Club, renewing its push for anyone with information to come forward. Previously, News4JAX reported that a family identified one person killed as Dontae Diaz Sr., a father...
Crews called to Woodstock house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Sunday evening to a house fire in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD reported the residential structure fire on West First Street just east of Melson Avenue around 7 p.m. The extent of any damage and the cause of...
12-year-old boy reported missing in Clay County located, police report
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Nicales Thomas has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating missing 12-year-old Nicales Thomas. Nicales is 12 years old boy and approximately 5′2 in height. Nicales was last...
UPDATE: Clay woman with dementia located safe
Jacksonville, Fl — Update: The Clay Sheriff’s Office says Ms. Marhall has been located and is safe. Original story: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman who has dementia. Deputies say 69-year-old Mary Margaret Marshall was last seen leaving her home...
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels
Jury selection in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is slated to begin Monday. Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement. The tampering with evidence charges relate to deleting Google account and cellphone...
Putnam County meet and greet with the Sheriff’s Office
CRESCENT CITY, Fla — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a meet and greet with deputies who serve the Crescent City area. There will also be a chance to meet the youth resource deputies and special teams. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Area first responders climb 110 flights of stairs in full gear to honor those who died on 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this Sunday, 21 years ago, first responders climbed 110 stories at the World Trade Center after the twin towers were attacked. A total of 343 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty on that horrific day. To pay homage, first responders from the...
JSO: Man in surgery, woman detained after shooting in East Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Brookwood Forest Boulevard at Brookwood Club Apartments. STORY: JSO: Foul play suspected after man found dead in Moncrief home. Detectives say that at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the location and located a man...
Jacksonville officer arrested for grand theft, official misconduct
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer has been arrested after he was supposed to be providing security for a company and not showing up. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said on August 18, probable cause was established that Donzalo Solomon was charging a company to provide security services, but was not where he was supposed to be.
