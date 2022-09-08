ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

JSO: Victim shot while driving near Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that this morning at approximately 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Linda Drive in reference to someone shot. Upon arrival officers located a male victim in his early 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Police: One dead after shooting in Alderman Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Friday in the Alderman Park area, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting. Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Area runners honor Memphis jogger who was kidnapped, killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local runners on Sunday honored the life of a Tennessee teacher who was abducted and killed while on an early morning run. A group called Moms on the Run was out Sunday morning. About 50 people partook in the mile-long run. They said they were finishing “Eliza’s run.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Action News Jax

Palatka PD: Update to deadly shooting outside a club

PALATKA, Fla — As authorities continue to investigate the shooting that took place Saturday September 3, Police say that after multiple interviews, evidence collection and eye witness testimony they are able to provide an update. Authorities have learned that the two victims, Donte Diaz and Luther Ward were involved...
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

Pedestrian involved crash in Duval County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway patrol state that Friday night at approximately 10 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard, just north of Hicks Road, in the center traffic lane at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the southbound traffic lanes. The pedestrian is reported to have walked directly into the path of the moving vehicle.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
News4Jax.com

Crews called to Woodstock house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded Sunday evening to a house fire in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD reported the residential structure fire on West First Street just east of Melson Avenue around 7 p.m. The extent of any damage and the cause of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

UPDATE: Clay woman with dementia located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — Update: The Clay Sheriff’s Office says Ms. Marhall has been located and is safe. Original story: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman who has dementia. Deputies say 69-year-old Mary Margaret Marshall was last seen leaving her home...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville officer arrested for grand theft, official misconduct

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer has been arrested after he was supposed to be providing security for a company and not showing up. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said on August 18, probable cause was established that Donzalo Solomon was charging a company to provide security services, but was not where he was supposed to be.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy