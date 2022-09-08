Read full article on original website
Sierra Godfrey, part of the vast Santa Cruz diaspora, writes stories about her native city in hope of finding her way back
"I think I could have set it anywhere," East Bay-based novelist Sierra Godfrey says of "A Very Typical Family," out Tuesday. "But because I poured so much of myself into this novel, Santa Cruz needed to be the setting for home, and for bringing the family back together. Probably because of my past, it feels the most like home out of anywhere I've ever lived."
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The dishes of San Juan Bautista’s Lolla
In 2018, Sarah Griss founded Lolla in one of the smallest commercial spaces in San Juan Bautista, a spot that was once home to the town’s telephone switchboard. With just a small front counter and no indoor seating, Griss has still carved out a significant business in the Third Street Historic District, serving lines of dedicated customers five days a week.
Press Banner
Work on Mural Starts as Target Opening Date Approaches
Three months ago, Reddit user BTSavage commented on the r/santacruz section of the popular link and discussion website: “Scotts Valley can’t decide if it’s going to be (a) unique town or a rubber stamp town. It’s definitely leaning towards Anytown USA.” In the proceeding weeks, as word got out about several longtime tenants apparently being forced out of the shopping center where Target is set to open on Sept. 25, some area residents began to feel the same as the aforementioned Redditor.
foodgressing.com
Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]
It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
KSBW.com
Festa Italia returns to Monterey with 3 days of events
MONTEREY, Calif. — The 89th Festa Italia is coming to Monterey for three days of celebrations at the Custom House Plaza in Monterey. Starting Sept. 9 the event is put on by the nonprofit Festa Italia Foundations to celebrate Monterey's Italian heritage and cultural traditions. An opening ceremony and...
benitolink.com
Hammond Ranch hosting outdoor concert with award-winning duo
The evening of Sept. 10 is set to be a night of rich entertainment as the Hammond Ranch off of Panoche Road in Paicines hosts Grammy-nominated Gary Allegretto with Ian Espinoza for “A Concert on the Ranch,” at 7 pm. Allegretto and Espinoza are Academy of Western Artists...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
NBC Bay Area
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
KSBW.com
The future of Marina Equestrian Center in limbo, city debates for new company takeover
MARINA, Calif. — On Wednesday evening, the city of Marina held a board meeting where they voted on the future of the Marina Equestrian Center— whether or not to move forward with a for-profit company based out of the Bay Area. Now, big changes are coming for the popular horse park.
NBC Bay Area
Man, San Jose Fight Over Park in Alviso
A South Bay man says he’s tired of waiting and now is trying to build a park in his neighborhood. But the city of San Jose is balking and that's triggered a war of words over dirt. It's going to take a while, but shovelful by shovelful, Mark Espinoza...
Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
KSBW.com
Dog and sea lion play fetch on Santa Cruz beach in now viral video
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A dog and a sea lion went viral for their game of catch after it was recorded at a beach in Santa Cruz over the weekend. Dave Nelson was playing fetch with his dog Moe at the beach when he noticed a sea lion was following them up and down the beach as they played.
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Motorcycle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported in San Jose Thursday afternoon. The official stated that the crash happened on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KSBW.com
Monterey County woman uses pocket knife to break up dog fight
MARINA, Calif. — A dog fight in Marina between two pit bulls ended with one being stabbed to death with a pocket knife. Police say a woman was walking her dog on a leash when another dog bolted from the front door of a home on Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive and attacked the dog on the leash.
salinasvalleytribune.com
California Rodeo Salinas donates $560K to local nonprofits
SALINAS VALEY — California Rodeo Salinas donated a total of $563,258 to community nonprofits in 2022, an increase of 5.3% over the 2019 donation, which was the most recent year the California Rodeo Association hosted a full roster of events. Representatives from 25 organizations received their respective checks at...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
montereycountyweekly.com
Sea lion mania on the Peninsula stretches into another week.
The booming, cacophonous choir of barking, burping, and baritone squealing shocks the ears from hundreds of feet away, as the wind carries an aroma of wild marine life. The eyes have been warned of the presence of sea lions, though, it’s not until one reaches the new barricade perimeter around the shores near Monterey’s Fisherman’s Wharf that the scale of this natural event becomes apparent.
Pit bull stabbed to death in Monterey County, owner cited
MARINA, Calif. (KRON) — A dog fight in Monterey County ended with one of the dogs fatally stabbed and its owner was issued a citation from police for allegedly failing to control her dog. The incident happened while a woman was walking her pit bull on a leash along Reindollar Avenue near Zanetta Drive in […]
Where To Eat, Drink, And Explore On A Day Trip To Capitola
One of California’s most iconic hidden gems is the tiny beach town of Capitola in Santa Cruz County. It’s best known for Capitola Village, a quaint neighborhood of multicolored homes, hole-in-the-wall shops and fun restaurants right on the water — but you can’t go wrong with a stroll slightly out-of-bounds at Pleasure Point to watch the surfers or some window shopping on 41st Avenue. If you’re planning a drive down the coast, read on for some inspiration about where to eat, drink, and explore in Capitola and the surrounding areas. The gem of Capitola is Capitola Village, which is one...
