WECT
First Alert Forecast: off & on showers continue into early this week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Wilmington netted 1.27 inches of rainfall Saturday with other tallies across the Cape Fear Region varying between 0.1 to 3 inches. A much-needed break for the sprinklers! Shower and thundershower chances will continue to spike at times into Sunday and will continue to do so into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. A sharp cutoff between downpours and dry time may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, so please check in regularly with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data. For those of you heading to the beaches, stay safe in the surf amid a moderate rip current risk.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather will continue into early next week
WECT
Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival postponed due to weather risks on Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to the possibility for rain and flooding Saturday morning, WECT has chosen to postpone the Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival to a later date with the recommendation of our First Alert Weather Team. “Radar modelling has been consistent with the notion of scattered...
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TAKE A LOOK: Funnel cloud spotted by numerous people around Shallotte today
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Gusty storms slowly pushed through parts of Brunswick County today. In addition to the heavy rain and wind, a brief funnel cloud was reported near Shallotte. Thankfully, the funnel never touched the ground making it a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Announced Bladen County Road Closure
An updated list of road closures for Bladen County has been announced by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Following is the updated road closure list. SR1139 (Mitchell Ford Road) Bridge repairs are being done on Mitchell Ford Road there will be a detour. Closure begins on Monday, September 12,...
WECT
Friday Night Football: Week 4
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
WECT
Cape Fear Cooking: A simple dip recipe that’s great for pita chips
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the Glow Academy in Wilmington is sharing her recipe for Tabouli: a super simple dip recipe that is great for pita chips or with chicken or fish dishes. To make 1-1.5 cups, first gather the following ingredients:. 2 bunches of parsley, chopped.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
wpde.com
Crews respond to home fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville dominates. East, South and West fall
Home teams won all six non-conference games involving Waccamaw Conference schools. Previously undefeated West Columbus and Pender suffered their first loss leaving the league with on unbeaten team after four weeks of games. Whiteville 41, Rosewood 7.
WECT
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
CBS News
Boil water order impacting Wilmington restaurants
Restaurants scrambled to bring in their own water after E. coli was detected. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
WECT
Updated COVID booster available in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bivalent COVID booster is now available from Pender County Health Department. The booster offers another layer of protection that previous boosters did not and is recommended for adults, even if you’ve had all four COVID vaccine shots. People can receive this booster two...
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
WITN
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
WECT
9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina
The Wilmington Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ceremony is open to the public in-person or online via the WFD Facebook. It will be held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial near WFD Station 2 at Empie Park. Wilmington Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Joe Conway will give the keynote address at the event.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
