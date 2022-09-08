ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: off & on showers continue into early this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Wilmington netted 1.27 inches of rainfall Saturday with other tallies across the Cape Fear Region varying between 0.1 to 3 inches. A much-needed break for the sprinklers! Shower and thundershower chances will continue to spike at times into Sunday and will continue to do so into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. A sharp cutoff between downpours and dry time may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, so please check in regularly with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data. For those of you heading to the beaches, stay safe in the surf amid a moderate rip current risk.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather will continue into early next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday afternoon! Shower and thundershower chances are spiking at times this weekend and will continue to do so into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. A sharp cutoff between downpours and dry time may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, so please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data. For those of you heading to the beaches, stay safe in the surf amid a continued high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl. Though we are past the peak, September’s full moon, known as the, “Harvest Moon” may cause flooding issues near high tide.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina Honey Festival all the buzz in Whiteville over weekend

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – After a two-year hiatus the North Carolina Honey Festival was all the buzz this weekend in Downtown Whiteville. The event was a collaboration between Legion & Lewis, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville. Attendees were welcomed to music, food, and of...
WHITEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announced Bladen County Road Closure

An updated list of road closures for Bladen County has been announced by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Following is the updated road closure list. SR1139 (Mitchell Ford Road) Bridge repairs are being done on Mitchell Ford Road there will be a detour. Closure begins on Monday, September 12,...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Friday Night Football: Week 4

SOUTHPORT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to home fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 5:32 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Jefferson Circle in Little River. The fire is under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville dominates. East, South and West fall

Home teams won all six non-conference games involving Waccamaw Conference schools. Previously undefeated West Columbus and Pender suffered their first loss leaving the league with on unbeaten team after four weeks of games. Whiteville 41, Rosewood 7.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington

Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes will switch to their off-season schedules starting this Tuesday, September 13. Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Updated COVID booster available in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bivalent COVID booster is now available from Pender County Health Department. The booster offers another layer of protection that previous boosters did not and is recommended for adults, even if you’ve had all four COVID vaccine shots. People can receive this booster two...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ceremony is open to the public in-person or online via the WFD Facebook. It will be held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial near WFD Station 2 at Empie Park. Wilmington Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Joe Conway will give the keynote address at the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WILMINGTON, NC

