Morgantown, WV

rockchalktalk.com

How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia

After a strong showing vs Tennessee Tech, Kansas heads east to face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss last week vs Pittsburgh. Here’s how to watch:. The Numbers. Kansas (1-0 T-1st Big 12) West Virginia (0-1 T-last Big 12) Line: WVU...
CBS Sports

West Virginia vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-7; Kansas 2-10 The West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kansas will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KSN News

How to watch KU game against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
WBOY

Bob Huggins now has a holiday in West Virginia

Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia. WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third Mountaineer to earn his spot in Springfield, Massachusetts after Jerry West and Rod Thorn.
voiceofmotown.com

Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
Daily Athenaeum

Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium

WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
wtae.com

Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games

PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
