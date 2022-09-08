Read full article on original website
Late heroics help WVU outlast Kansas
Jalon Daniels hit Quentin Skinner for a 4-yard touchdown in overtime and Cobee Bryant followed with an 86-yard pick-6 as
Neal Brown Gets the 'Disappointment' and 'Frustration' From the Fans
WVU is off to a discouraging 0-2 start to the season.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Trouble Brewing in Morgantown
West Virginia's loss to Kansas spells trouble for Neal Brown.
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia
After a strong showing vs Tennessee Tech, Kansas heads east to face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Mountaineers are coming off of a loss last week vs Pittsburgh. Here’s how to watch:. The Numbers. Kansas (1-0 T-1st Big 12) West Virginia (0-1 T-last Big 12) Line: WVU...
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Kansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: West Virginia 6-7; Kansas 2-10 The West Virginia Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Kansas Jayhawks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Mountaineers and Kansas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kansas will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
How to watch KU game against West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Time For West Virginia’s Top Decision-Maker to Be Held Accountable
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be clear, West Virginia’s Director of Athletics, Shane Lyons, is 100% culpable for the current state of the West Virginia football program and should absolutely be held accountable. Lyons giving Neal Brown an extension after a 10-10 record through two seasons was the...
WBOY
Bob Huggins now has a holiday in West Virginia
Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia. WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third Mountaineer to earn his spot in Springfield, Massachusetts after Jerry West and Rod Thorn.
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Head Coach Has Passed Away
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. has passed away. The cause of death was not disclosed. Cignetti, 84, who coached the Mountaineers from 1976-1979, was 17-27 during his time in Morgantown. Frank Jr., who is the offensive coordinator at Pitt, posted the following...
Daily Athenaeum
Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium
WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
Linsly second half rally stuns Cardinal Mooney
the Cadets would post 28 unanswered points in the second half to shock Cardinal Mooney
SportsZone Highlights: Hedgesville at East Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Hedgesville defeated East Fairmont (1-2) by a final score of 28-14. East Fairmont faces Braxton County next week.
KMBC.com
Rain shortens a NASCAR race and postpones another at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rain shortened a race and postponed another at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday as thousands of fans from across the Midwest are in town for NASCAR. NASCAR red flagged the Kansas Lottery 300 after 93 laps, declaring Noah Gragson the winner once the weather set in.
SportsZone Highlights: Buckhannon-Upshur at Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – Buckhannon-Upshur (2-1) defeated Philip Barbour (1-2) by a final score of 26-22. Buckhannon-Upshur faces John Marshall next week, and Philip Barbour will take on Liberty.
Prep Football: Cline erupts as Greenbrier East notches first win at RCB
Clarksburg – Seeking its first win, Greenbrier East had a standout performance from its all-stater. Ian Cline carried the ball 25 times for 249 yards, scoring three touchdowns and hauled in four passes for 94 yards and another score as Greenbrier East beat Robert C. Byrd 42-14 Friday night in Clarksburg.
wtae.com
Operation Football: Tonight's featured high school football games
PITTSBURGH — It's another high school football Friday in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of the WPIAL games that Operation Football will be covering Friday night. NOTE: Lineup is subject to change. Download the WTAE app to receive a mobile alert with final scores on Friday night. Watch...
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
