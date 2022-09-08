ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State vs. MTSU odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

The MTSU Blue Raiders will be looking to bounce back from a 44-7 loss to James Madison when they face the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. MTSU was only a 4.5-point underdog against the Dukes, but it trailed 21-0 at halftime and could not recover. Colorado State is hoping for a better performance this week as well after getting dominated in a 51-7 loss to Michigan in its opener.
How to watch Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Northern Colorado 0-1; Wyoming 1-1 Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Northern Colorado 3-8 The Wyoming Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
Football: Legacy subdues Rocky Mountain for first win

WESTMINSTER — Three weeks into the season, Legacy football had still been searching for its first spark. Prior to their matchup against Rocky Mountain, the Lightning struggled to muster much offense as mistake after mistake hindered their opportunities. On Friday night at North Stadium, they erased that bad luck and more as they pounded the Lobos, 31-0.
Wellington Eagles Win First Game

The Wellington Eagles are back home. On September 1, for the first time since 1963 (the last season of the old Wellington High School), the town of Wellington proudly watched as their new time posted a victory against Highland with a score of 38-26. Highland is class 1A, the team...
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?

It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans

Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
