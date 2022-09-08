Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Colorado State vs. MTSU odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model
The MTSU Blue Raiders will be looking to bounce back from a 44-7 loss to James Madison when they face the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. MTSU was only a 4.5-point underdog against the Dukes, but it trailed 21-0 at halftime and could not recover. Colorado State is hoping for a better performance this week as well after getting dominated in a 51-7 loss to Michigan in its opener.
Brad Roberts, Air Force run wild in rout over Colorado
Brad Roberts rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns, John Eldridge III ran for 88 yards and a score, and
CSU football embarrassed in 1st half, comeback bid falls short
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For a brief bit of time it looked like the Colorado State University football team might pull off the near impossible. The Rams were down 34 points early in the third quarter Saturday before mounting a furious bid to rally at Canvas Stadium. CSU cut...
CBS Sports
How to watch Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Northern Colorado 0-1; Wyoming 1-1 Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Northern Colorado 3-8 The Wyoming Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Football: Legacy subdues Rocky Mountain for first win
WESTMINSTER — Three weeks into the season, Legacy football had still been searching for its first spark. Prior to their matchup against Rocky Mountain, the Lightning struggled to muster much offense as mistake after mistake hindered their opportunities. On Friday night at North Stadium, they erased that bad luck and more as they pounded the Lobos, 31-0.
College football insider: How far can Jay Norvell take Colorado State?
FORT COLLINS • Last week, I took a look at what the future holds for Colorado under Karl Dorrell. Now, let’s head over to Fort Collins and examine Colorado State, where I’ll be Saturday for the home opener against Middle Tennessee. Despite last week’s blowout loss at...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols got one of the biggest steals during 2022 recruiting cycle from SEC West program’s backyard
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and his staff may have got one of the biggest steals in the 2022 recruiting cycle by landing running back Dylan Sampson. The former three-star recruit was ranked as the No. 36 running back in the nation and the No. 21 player in the state of Louisiana.
atozsports.com
Watch: 5-star Vols commit Nico Iamaleava makes impressive throw and also takes hard hit
Tennessee Vols 2023 5-star quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava was in action on Friday night and he showed off his big arm. Check out this deep throw that Iamaleava made. It wasn’t all good for Iamaleava on Friday night, though. The Vols commit took a hard hit while sliding where...
Wellington Eagles Win First Game
The Wellington Eagles are back home. On September 1, for the first time since 1963 (the last season of the old Wellington High School), the town of Wellington proudly watched as their new time posted a victory against Highland with a score of 38-26. Highland is class 1A, the team...
fox17.com
Jackson State reconsiders participation in Southern Heritage Classic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Plenty of College football action this weekend, but it will likely be the end of one tradition for Tennessee State University. Since 1994 Jackson State University has taken on TSU at the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. But Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders says he's done playing in the Classic after this year because he doesn't like losing home games.
Bull elk charges truck, signaling start of rut season
It’s the time of year when you’ll see more elk than any other time of year, but it’s also when the bulls are more aggressive. This was proven on camera Saturday in a video captured in Estes Park on U.S. 34.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CSU reports 72% drop in email usage after Joyce McConnell’s departure
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. While former Colorado State University President Joyce McConnell may...
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
What is That Business Taking Over Popular Corner in Fort Collins?
It seems like Lewan & Associates was at the corner of Prospect and College for decades. As you drive by now, a big bank is beginning to take shape. How many times have you said, "What this town does not need is another bank." Well, those in charge seem to disagree. This new bank started construction in the summer of 2021, and should be opening by the end of 2022.
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
realvail.com
‘Mainstream’ Colorado Republicans keep campaigning with conspiracy theorists
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly,...
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
Estes Park Trail Gazette
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
