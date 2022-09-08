Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished. Most of us recall where we were and what we were doing at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the news reports grimly announcing that a plane — American Airlines...
Montana Adopts Permanent Block on Birth Certificate Changes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of...
State Delays $4.2M Road Post Project After Farmers Complain
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders...
Crises Forge Beshear's Role as Kentucky's Consoler in Chief
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Derrek McIntosh was left homeless twice within weeks — first by floodwaters that destroyed his eastern Kentucky home, then when a fire burned down the house he stayed in with relatives. Now that he's moved into a temporary travel trailer, McIntosh said he no...
California Congresswoman Reports 2 Firearms Stolen From Home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement. Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in. The two firearms were...
Loud Thunder From Small Oregon Storm Shakes Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler...
GOP Sues Over NC Board's Absentee Ballot Date, Observer Rule
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee,...
Kansas Ex-Sec. of State Resigns From 'We Build the Wall'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border. Kris Kobach resigned from...
