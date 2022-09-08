ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WVNews

West Virginia National Guard is always 'happy to respond'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard has had another busy summer, according to Brig. Gen. Michael Cadle. Guard members assisted in the response to flooding in Kentucky in July, helped out with flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in August, recently began providing assistance in the state’s jails and prisons and continue to play a role in the state’s response to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished.
OHIO STATE
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 11, 1913: Ritter Park in Huntington opened. During the Great Depression, the Works Progress Administration contributed to constructing the roads...
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia offers plenty of leaf peeping opportunities in September, October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With autumn approaching quickly, the hills of West Virginia will soon be ablaze with color. According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s 2022 fall foliage map, the first places to have peak colors will be in the Potomac Highlands region around the end of September.
TRAVEL
WVNews

West Virginia artist is teaching and learning

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNews

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
OREGON STATE
WVNews

Governor calls for another special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has called for another special session, this time to consider establishment of a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program” within the Department of Economic Development, and allocation of additional funds for secondary road maintenance. On Saturday evening, Justice announced...
POLITICS
WVNews

Marauder football conquered by Vikings, 42-6

McARTHUR, Ohio (WV News) — The Vinton County Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 first period lead and went on to defeat an injury riddled Meigs team 42-6 Friday evening at McArthur. It was the TVC opener for both teams. Meigs went into the contest with six starters out...
VINTON, OH

