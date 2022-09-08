ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ELY, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Democrats file lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from ballot in November

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party announced it had filed a lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from the ballot in the upcoming November election. The lawsuit comes weeks after Ferry refused to take his name off the ballot before his confirmation as director of the Department of Natural Resources.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Record#Expungement#Smart Phone#Utahns#Rasa Legal#Utah Courts
KPVI Newschannel 6

Utah Democrats file suit to force Joel Ferry off the ballot

The House District 1 election in northern Utah is typically a sleepy affair. The Republican candidate received more than 70% of the vote in each of the last five elections. This year’s race is proving to be much more exciting. Joel Ferry, the Republican candidate on the ballot, resigned...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Geographical Utah sites are being renamed

SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
UTAH STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Moose are relocating ‘on their own’ to Nevada from Idaho and Utah

In 2018, there were an estimated 50 moose in Nevada. Now, there are more than 100, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and they’re moving into the state without help from wildlife managers. “This is the first big game species that has kind of ventured into Nevada without...
NEVADA STATE
utahstories.com

Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?

What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Housing
Gephardt Daily

State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy