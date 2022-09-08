Read full article on original website
KUTV
Here's how Utah plans to spend $55 million on affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders have announced how they plan to spend $55 million appropriated by the Legislature for affordable housing. In a news release, the Utah Office of Homeless Services announced the money will build 1,078 affordable housing units across Utah, including a planned tiny home community in Salt Lake City. Specific projects were approved Friday at a meeting of the Utah Homelessness Council.
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
Gephardt Daily
20 designs emerge as semifinalists in community effort to create new Utah flag
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A community effort to create a new state flag representing Utah today while honoring the state’s history has produced 20 options for Utahns to consider. The More Than a Flag Project reviewed more than 7,000 flag ideas —...
KSLTV
Utah Dems sue to get new acting director of state office off November ballot
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and the new director of a state office in an attempt to remove him from a legislative race. Former state Rep. Joel Ferry, R-Brigham City, was appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox...
ksl.com
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
deseret.com
Opinion: When the average rent is higher than the average monthly retirement payment, seniors are in trouble
The housing market is making most metropolitan cities unaffordable even for those who are not considered low-income. While young and middle-aged adults have the opportunity to work more and earn more to stay in their housing, this is not reality for seniors. The average Social Security retirement payment was $1,567.49...
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Democrats file lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from ballot in November
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party announced it had filed a lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from the ballot in the upcoming November election. The lawsuit comes weeks after Ferry refused to take his name off the ballot before his confirmation as director of the Department of Natural Resources.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Utah Democrats file suit to force Joel Ferry off the ballot
The House District 1 election in northern Utah is typically a sleepy affair. The Republican candidate received more than 70% of the vote in each of the last five elections. This year’s race is proving to be much more exciting. Joel Ferry, the Republican candidate on the ballot, resigned...
kslnewsradio.com
Geographical Utah sites are being renamed
SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
aspenpublicradio.org
Moose are relocating ‘on their own’ to Nevada from Idaho and Utah
In 2018, there were an estimated 50 moose in Nevada. Now, there are more than 100, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, and they’re moving into the state without help from wildlife managers. “This is the first big game species that has kind of ventured into Nevada without...
utahstories.com
Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?
What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
The Justice Files: New book sheds new light on the deaths of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A famous outlaw may have died here in Salt Lake City, while his partner–who was born in Beaver–also lived beyond previously thought. That’s the discovery of local author Dr. Steve Lacy who claimed Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid didn’t die in South America in a shoot out with the […]
Gephardt Daily
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
pvtimes.com
More charges for Utah driver facing murder after fatal crash in Nye County that killed 3
Multiple counts of murder have been added to a criminal complaint against a Utah resident who allegedly killed three people in a multi-vehicle, head-on crash along U.S. 95 late last year. The high-impact collision also caused serious injuries to several others in the aftermath. Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia...
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
