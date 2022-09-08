ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Overnight Crash Near Nunica Hospitalizes Grand Rapids Woman

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 11, 2022) – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash near Nunica during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed motorist was driving a luxury vehicle westbound on Wilson Avenue around...
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Three Years Ago Today

Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
Missing Man Sought in Grand Haven Area

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – The search is on for a missing 34-year-old man from the Grand Haven area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of James Alan McKinnon have not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
