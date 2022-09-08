Read full article on original website
West Virginia artist is teaching and learning
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Chase Bowman found a love for art at the young age of just five years old when he entered a coloring contest and won it. Bowman is a Mercer County native who is originally from Matoaka and a graduate from the 1998 class at Princeton Senior High School.
Lewis County splits doubleheader with Pocahontas County
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County hosted Pocahontas County on Saturday for a soccer doubleheader with the Warriors downing the Minutemaids 5-3 in the girls game while the Minutemen cruised to an 8-0 win in the boys contest. The Warriors got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to...
Second Senior S.K.I.P. Day scheduled at Lewis County Senior Center
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Senior Center will host its second of three Senior S.K.I.P. Days from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This will be a Zumba Gold-a-thon event, with other activities for participants as well.
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168...
Birth announcements
CORDIAL — A daughter, Kollyns Kay Cordial, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Aug. 31, 2022, to Shiana Cordial (Sanders) and Corey Cordial of Rock Cave. Maternal grandparents are Rich and Missie Sanders of Rock Cave. Paternal grandparents are Tina and David Cordial of Rock Cave. Great-grandparents are Richard Sanders and Darlene Marsh of Rock Cave.
Special Session Proclamation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has called for another special session, this …
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished.
Marauder football conquered by Vikings, 42-6
McARTHUR, Ohio (WV News) — The Vinton County Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 first period lead and went on to defeat an injury riddled Meigs team 42-6 Friday evening at McArthur. It was the TVC opener for both teams. Meigs went into the contest with six starters out...
Governor calls for another special session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has called for another special session, this time to consider establishment of a “Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program” within the Department of Economic Development, and allocation of additional funds for secondary road maintenance. On Saturday evening, Justice announced...
