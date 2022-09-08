ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: As water levels drop, Yakima emerges as a model

As the West writhes with the pain of its worst drought in 1,200 years, the Yakima Valley can take some comfort in being a step ahead of most of its neighbors in finding solutions. In fact, we might even take some pride in knowing our region is increasingly seen as...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Asante, Pedrosa receive national recognition

Dr. Peter Asante of Yakima received the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on Community Pediatrics Local Hero Award, just one of five pediatricians in the U.S. to earn this national recognition. The award recognizes pediatricians who lead community action and advocacy for children in local communities, the organization stated...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter to editor

A huge thank you to the youth sports community and volunteers who helped our events succeed on August 26th and 27th. Your efforts were rewarded! Our Parker Youth & Sports Foundation Legends Dan Doornink, Jim Scoggins, Bob Garretson, Jr., and Paige Mackenzie were very popular and they gave inspired messages to the Friday night guests. Our community partners were outstanding and worked hard to help us succeed. Apple Tree is the perfect venue and offers hospitality and beauty.
PARKER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Proposed expansion to Rocky Top landfill draws ire of neighbors, prompts environmental probes

DTG Recycle says it’s running out of room at its Rocky Top landfill west of Yakima and wants to move into a new adjacent disposal area to continue operations. DTG bought the limited purpose landfill on the flanks of Cowiche Mountain in late 2019 from Ron Anderson for $9.2 million, according to the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. The Snohomish-based company has since added a recycling component to the operation and has increased the volume of material being disposed there. Anderson, the former owner, should not be confused with Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist

Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Births for Sept. 11, 2022

Halliday — To Krista and Adam Halliday of Yakima, a daughter, Adeline Mae Halliday, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022. Berry — To Aleena Marie Gutierrez and Richard Santana Berry Jr. of Yakima, a son, Kai Santana Berry, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

White Pass School in Randle takes in fire evacuees as fire near Packwood grows

Aid from around Washington will soon head toward the Goat Rocks Wilderness fire near Packwood as the fire’s estimated size now sits at 1,800 acres, the state Department of Emergency Management announced Friday night. The state approved activation of the State Fire Mobilization Resource, which puts out a call...
PACKWOOD, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New mural at Grandview Museum pays homage to town's history

More public art is blooming in Grandview. Larelle Michener began to outline a new mural on the west wall of the Grandview Museum on Tuesday. The sunset drifted from yellow to orange to purple behind her as she climbed onto scaffolding and began to trace the design with chalk. Michener will bring the wall to life with paint over the course of a week.
GRANDVIEW, WA
News Talk KIT

Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge

A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima

4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
YAKIMA, WA

