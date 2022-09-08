Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: As water levels drop, Yakima emerges as a model
As the West writhes with the pain of its worst drought in 1,200 years, the Yakima Valley can take some comfort in being a step ahead of most of its neighbors in finding solutions. In fact, we might even take some pride in knowing our region is increasingly seen as...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Asante, Pedrosa receive national recognition
Dr. Peter Asante of Yakima received the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on Community Pediatrics Local Hero Award, just one of five pediatricians in the U.S. to earn this national recognition. The award recognizes pediatricians who lead community action and advocacy for children in local communities, the organization stated...
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
2 Tri-Citians accused of +$800,000 in COVID loan fraud. Feds say one bought a house with it
A new business bank account was opened with $25 just months before a loan was sought, according to an indictment.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter to editor
A huge thank you to the youth sports community and volunteers who helped our events succeed on August 26th and 27th. Your efforts were rewarded! Our Parker Youth & Sports Foundation Legends Dan Doornink, Jim Scoggins, Bob Garretson, Jr., and Paige Mackenzie were very popular and they gave inspired messages to the Friday night guests. Our community partners were outstanding and worked hard to help us succeed. Apple Tree is the perfect venue and offers hospitality and beauty.
Yakima Herald Republic
Proposed expansion to Rocky Top landfill draws ire of neighbors, prompts environmental probes
DTG Recycle says it’s running out of room at its Rocky Top landfill west of Yakima and wants to move into a new adjacent disposal area to continue operations. DTG bought the limited purpose landfill on the flanks of Cowiche Mountain in late 2019 from Ron Anderson for $9.2 million, according to the Yakima County Assessor’s Office. The Snohomish-based company has since added a recycling component to the operation and has increased the volume of material being disposed there. Anderson, the former owner, should not be confused with Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson.
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Yakima Herald Republic
Births for Sept. 11, 2022
Halliday — To Krista and Adam Halliday of Yakima, a daughter, Adeline Mae Halliday, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 12:55 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022. Berry — To Aleena Marie Gutierrez and Richard Santana Berry Jr. of Yakima, a son, Kai Santana Berry, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022.
2 people from West Richland indicted on COVID-19 Relief fraud
WEST RICHLAND – Two people from West Richland are facing charges after a federal grand jury found evidence they allegedly lied and falsified documents in order to receive COVID-19 Relief Funding. One of those accused allegedly bought a house for personal use with the half a million dollars in funds they received.
Yakima Herald Republic
White Pass School in Randle takes in fire evacuees as fire near Packwood grows
Aid from around Washington will soon head toward the Goat Rocks Wilderness fire near Packwood as the fire’s estimated size now sits at 1,800 acres, the state Department of Emergency Management announced Friday night. The state approved activation of the State Fire Mobilization Resource, which puts out a call...
Yakima Herald Republic
New mural at Grandview Museum pays homage to town's history
More public art is blooming in Grandview. Larelle Michener began to outline a new mural on the west wall of the Grandview Museum on Tuesday. The sunset drifted from yellow to orange to purple behind her as she climbed onto scaffolding and began to trace the design with chalk. Michener will bring the wall to life with paint over the course of a week.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation, Yakima County Sheriff's Office reinforce request for federal support
TOPPENISH — Yakama Nation and Yakima County law enforcement leaders reinforced the need for more public safety resources at a panel discussion and news conference Thursday at the tribe’s headquarters in Toppenish. Yakama Nation Secretary Gerald Lewis, Law and Order Chair Jeremy Takala, Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell...
Former Yakima Priest Arrested on Rape Charge
A priest from the Tri-Cities with ties to Yakima has been arrested on an alleged rape charge. The Yakima Diocese reports 49-year-old Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Yakima authorities say he's being held in the Benton County Jail facing charges in Benton County Superior Court.
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
Benton City Daze – “Small Town Big Experience!”
Summer is winding down and pumpkin spice has weaseled its way into coffee shops and every advertisement on social media, but I am here to tell you, SUMMER IS NOT OVER! Not yet at least, not until I experience Benton City Daze!. Benton City Daze is a weekend full of...
