SFGate

France’s Pathé Aims to Enter Paris Stock Exchange in 2024

Pathé, which operates France’s leading cinema circuit, is planning to enter the Paris stock exchange in 2024, Variety has confirmed. The company’s president, Jérôme Seydoux, revealed the group’s long-gestated listing project in an interview with the French publication Les Echos. Seydoux said the company...
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a week-long journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
The Associated Press

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in a solemn procession. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside the church, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
