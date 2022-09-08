Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
US stocks finish higher as Apple orders and plunging gas prices fuel optimism ahead of inflation data
Apple shares helped charge up Wall Street's major indexes on early signs of strong demand for its new series of iPhones.
France’s Pathé Aims to Enter Paris Stock Exchange in 2024
Pathé, which operates France’s leading cinema circuit, is planning to enter the Paris stock exchange in 2024, Variety has confirmed. The company’s president, Jérôme Seydoux, revealed the group’s long-gestated listing project in an interview with the French publication Les Echos. Seydoux said the company...
Tesla’s Electric Car Credits May Be Worth Billions More Under the New EV Tax Credit
Getty ImagesTesla has earned more than $6 billion from the sale of regulatory credits since 2013.
Amid Ukraine's startling gains, liberated villages describe Russian troops dropping rifles and fleeing
ZALIZNYCHNE, Ukraine - In the end, the Russians fled any way they could on Friday, on stolen bicycles, disguised as locals, abandoned by their units. Hours after Ukrainian soldiers poured into the area, hundreds of Russian soldiers encamped in this village were gone, leaving behind stunned residents to face the ruins of 28 weeks of occupation.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a week-long journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in a solemn procession. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside the church, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
