Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Bolt Expands Driver Safety in South Africa
In a bid to expand the overall customer experience of ride-hailing drivers in South Africa, ride-hailing platform Bolt has introduced driver scores and driver trip sharing features which it hopes will improve the quality and safety of drivers on the platform. The driver score feature is a transparent metric that...
CARS・
investing.com
Week Ahead: Highlights include US CPI; China activity data; UK data dump
Mon: Hong Kong Mid-autumn Fest; UK GDP Estimate (Jul), German Final CPI (Aug), Chinese M2 (Aug). Tue: OPEC MOMR, Norges Bank Regional Network (Q3); Japanese Corporate Goods Price (Aug), Australian Consumer Sentiment (Sep), UK Jobs Data (Jul/Aug), EZ ZEW (Sep), US CPI (Aug), NFIB (Aug). Wed: IEA OMR; UK CPI...
investing.com
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)
Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Czech minister wants power price limits for industry as part of broader help
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will look at putting a limit on industrial electricity bills at the same time as it caps prices for households and state institutions to help them get through the energy crisis, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Sunday. The centre-right government is readying more...
investing.com
India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
Comments / 0