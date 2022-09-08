Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Deputies search for 20-year-old missing from Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help searching for a missing 20-year-old man.
1 hurt in Crockery Twp. rollover crash
A Grand Rapids woman is in the hospital after an early Sunday morning crash in Crockery Township.
whtc.com
Overnight Crash Near Nunica Hospitalizes Grand Rapids Woman
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 11, 2022) – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash near Nunica during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed motorist was driving a luxury vehicle westbound on Wilson Avenue around...
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls several times
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized Sunday morning following a rollover crash, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, to a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County’s Crockery Township.
1 shot, killed in Kalamazoo
A Kalamazoo man was killed early Sunday morning in a Kalamazoo shooting.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
4 hurt after shooting at Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left four people injured early Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body Found in Grand Haven Area May be of Missing Man
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – For the second time in as many weeks, the discovery of a body in northern Ottawa County may be of a missing man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon had not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home in Grand Haven Township last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
Searchers find body believed to be missing Grand Haven man, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have recovered a body believed to be that of a missing Grand Haven man. James Alan McKinnon, 34, was last seen Aug. 30. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, to a report of a body found in a wooded area just west of 13600 Clearwater Lane in Grand Haven Township.
wkzo.com
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo under investigation
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal shooting on the city’s Northside. Officers were summoned to the area of Drexel Place and Princeton around 3 am Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered...
Arson suspect arrested after Ottawa County house fire
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Friday, Sept. 9 after a fire damaged a house. Police responded at 5:37 p.m. to a report of a white Dodge pickup truck driving recklessly through a Georgetown Township neighborhood, a news release said. There were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
WOOD
Three Years Ago Today
Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
Dramatic end to U-Haul chase that sent suspect and deputies to hospital
A suspect and two Ottawa Co. deputies went to the hospital Friday after the suspect led several departments on a chase that spanned across several counties.
whtc.com
Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
One Man Left Dead After Deadly Crash in Mason County
One man is dead after a deadly crash in Mason County. Devon Newberry Adair of Rothbury was hit head-on by another vehicle after attempting to avoid a deer in the road. The 33 year-old was driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he lost control and was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry.
Wanted Oceana County Man Shot in Deputy Involved Shooting
UPDATE (5:35 p.m.): Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has confirmed that the suspect shot at a home near Bass Lake is Herald LeBeau, 52, who was wanted in Oceana County. Deputies say LeBeau was wanted on a six-count felony for a home invasion and a kidnapping complaint from Michigan State Police, according to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
Comments / 0