Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
kitco.com
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
cryptoglobe.com
$SAND: Singapore’s Largest Bank Partners With Ethereum-Powered Metaverse ‘The Sandbox’
On Friday (September 9), Singapore-headquartered DBS, which is a leading financial services group in Asia, announced a partnership with Ethereum-powered virtual world “The Sandbox” ($SAND), which is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Here is how Binance Research described The Sandbox back in August 2020:. “The Sandbox is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Acquired By Mysterious Wallet In Single Transaction
An anonymous Ethereum ETH/USD wallet acquired more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens in a single transaction. What Happened: Blockchain data from Etherscan shows that a mysterious wallet address acquired 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens worth $42 million on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the tokens were worth $41.2...
bitcoinist.com
5 Top Crypto Presale Tokens to Invest in Before ETH Merge 2022
Investing in crypto presale projects can be an excellent strategy to get in early on the next big cryptocurrency. Throughout this guide, we’ll be taking a look at 5 of the top presale crypto tokens and explaining how to buy our number one pick. Let’s get started. Top...
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Metaverse Crypto Projects to Buy in 2022
A report by Citi has predicted that the fledgling Metaverse economy could be worth $13 trillion by 2030. In the last few years, we have witnessed the growth of metaverse cryptos as they have provided high returns to investors. This guide will discuss the best metaverse crypto projects to buy...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
What Do We Know About Crypto Exchange FTX And Skybridge’s Recent Deal
Crypto exchange FTX’s venture arm has planned on buying a 30% stake in Skybridge Capital. Skybridge Capital is a hedge fund which was founded by Anthony Scaramucci. The amount for which the deal was closed has not been disclosed as of yet. As per reports, SkyBridge will be utilising...
bitcoinist.com
Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market.
On 31st August 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS – the Seedify NFT Marketplace token. is one of the crypto industry’s leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.
bitcoinist.com
Is Ethereum (ETH) a Good Investment? Chronoly.io (CRNO) Is a Safer Bet
Everyone’s talking about utility nowadays. After too many scams, pump-and-dumps, and useless tokens, investors are seeking the safest places to put their money by hunting for the best utility tokens. Some consider the answer to be right in front of everyone’s eyes: Ethereum (ETH). But there’s another token that,...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Bitcoin, and Big Eyes – Three Crypto Tokens to Watch This Crypto Winter
The crypto winter has left a lot of investors scrambling to get more out of their portfolios. With the huge price slashes, crypto tokens have experienced, it is normal for investors to feel fear and uncertainty. As the crypto winter continues to affect token prices, investors are advised not to miss this opportunity to buy the dip. They should embrace the price discounts on token prices and load up on good projects that are currently trading below their value. Before purchasing any crypto tokens, investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research into the projects to prevent the purchase of duds or poor projects. Fundamentals, use cases, and tokenomics are three areas investors should investigate before allocating capital to any project.
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
bitcoinist.com
Polkadot (DOT) Dethrones Dogecoin To Join Crypto Top 10
The struggle to stay in the top 10 has been getting harder for Dogecoin in recent times. This list which comprises the largest coins based on their market cap, has seen entrants come and go, but Dogecoin has managed to retain its position here for the longest time. That is until the bear market had hit in full bloom, and DOGE had a hard time keeping up. Once again, the meme coin has been displaced from the top 10.
altcoinbuzz.io
3 Massive Crypto Domain Name Projects
Ethereum, Ethereum Merge. It’s been an insane week and might get even crazier because there are so many narratives floating around it. But what if I told you that while everyone has their eyes on Merge there is this 1 project that is BLOWING UP and is making “MILLIONAIRES” in the current bear market.
bitcoinist.com
Metaverse Project Cardalonia Scores It’s First Exchange Listing, Set To Become The SandBox Of Cardano Blockchain
Cardalonia, a new metaverse project on the Cardano blockchain is poised to join the likes of well-known cryptocurrency projects Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND) as one of the most sought after metaverse projects. Cardalonia, a Play to earn Metaverse project building on the Cardano blockchain has announced the listing of...
cryptonewsz.com
Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin is Taking a Different Approach to Finance that Might Cause a Drastic Fall in the Value of Ripple and Internet Computer
In any business strategy, active participation is essential for success. The majority of cryptocurrency platforms, however, fall short when it comes to user engagement. Cryptocurrency platforms such as Ripple (XRP) and Internet Computer (ICP) have managed to build a community of users but they both lack one thing in general, and that is a genuine connection between their users. The chances of a cryptocurrency platform is secure, efficient, and profitable, increase when it shares its inner workings with the community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest cryptocurrency in town, has fully capitalized on this by providing its users limitless growth opportunities while actively engaging them both with business-oriented and entertaining content.
bitcoinist.com
Nearly Half Of Bitcoin Holders Still Enjoy Gains Despite Bearish Misery
Bitcoin (BTC) dwindled below the $20,000 mark Wednesday but despite the losses; quite a significant number of shareholders have significant gains to boot. Around 47% of BTC holders earned profits, while 52% incurred losses. Bitcoin traded below the $20,000 Wednesday. As they say, there is no way you can lose...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Data Suggests OTC Transfers Have Been More Active Recently
On-chain data suggests Bitcoin OTC transactions have been active recently, while exchange transfers have gone down. Bitcoin Fund Flow Ratio Declines, While Tokens Transferred Go Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there are signs that over-the-counter (OTC) deals might be going up in the BTC...
Comments / 0