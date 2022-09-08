Read full article on original website
Man arrested after armed standoff in East Hempfield Twp.
A man was arrested Sunday morning in East Hempfield Township after what police described as a roughly five-hour standoff that included the suspect shooting at officers multiple times. According to police, officers were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance....
Male hospitalized after being shot, crashing car into house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after an incident in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Charles Street in Knoxville at around 9:25 p.m. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers found a male with a grazed...
1 person hospitalized, tow truck caught fire after crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital and a tow truck caught on fire after a crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were sent to Glass Run Road near the Glenwood Bridge at around 8:28 p.m. Crews...
Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in...
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect
JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
Pittsburgh police investigate North Shore stabbing
PITTSBURGH — A man was in critical condition after being found stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the man near the 700 block of Casino Drive with "severe stab wounds," the city's Public Safety Department said in a statement.
Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault. It was determined that an adult male...
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Man arrested after shootout in Wilkinsburg, over $30K worth of fentanyl seized from his home
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested following a shootout in Wilkinsburg, and authorities seized over $30,000 worth of fentanyl from his home. According to a release, Wilkinsburg police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Burns Street on Tuesday for a report of two males exchanging gunfire in the road.
Man in ‘critical but stable’ condition after stabbing on Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Friday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the North Shore at 8:30 p.m. for the reported stabbing. Once on scene, investigators located an adult male victim near the 700 block of Casino Drive. Police said the...
Man arrested, charged with home invasion in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County announced that it has made an arrest in a Homestead home invasion that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Homestead police responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of East 18th Street around 3:50 p.m. Police said a man was...
Bethel Park stabbings still under investigation
Bethel Park police said they are continuing to investigate the stabbing of a man and a woman during a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon. No arrests had been made as of lunchtime on Friday. The two were involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Hotel &...
Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home
MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
New Kensington man, Arnold shooting suspect charged in jailhouse assault
A New Kensington man and a man acquitted of a shooting in Arnold face charges in what authorities say was a planned jailhouse assault. A former guard at the Westmoreland County Prison was fired and also faces charges in the incident. According to county detectives, the attack occurred last month...
Search Continues for Missing Rimersburg Teen
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The search continues for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on September 3. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Friday afternoon, September 9. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
Remains discovered in Somerset County match DNA of missing woman
BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police have confirmed that remains found in Somerset County match the DNA of a woman missing since August. According to Somerset’s district attorney’s office, the remains were found on property on Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township and other neighboring areas. After...
Pittsburgh SWAT Team Deployed to Domestic Assault Call
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburg Police Department SWAT team was deployed to a home on...
7th suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The seventh teenager wanted in the shooting death of a man in New Kensington has been arrested. Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar Township, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday. According to prosecutors,15-year-old Brooks was one of seven teenagers who cornered 32-year-old Jason Raiford in a hallway in a New Kensington public housing apartment on July 3. Detectives said 18-year-old Elijah Gary struck Raiford in the head with a pistol but dropped the gun, which Raiford grabbed as the group scattered. Prosecutors said 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, who was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, was the first one out the door and shot Raiford multiple times in the head and body.Brooks was the last suspect to be arrested.
