Westmoreland County, PA

Hempfield Township, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Hempfield Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
wtae.com

Employees at Jeannette business stop robbery suspect

JEANNETTE, Pa. — The manager at a Jeannette beer distributor is credited with helping stop a robbery at the business Thursday afternoon. Employees told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a suspect entered the store around 4 p.m. and went behind the counter demanding money. "He had his pocket out...
JEANNETTE, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigate North Shore stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A man was in critical condition after being found stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the man near the 700 block of Casino Drive with "severe stab wounds," the city's Public Safety Department said in a statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
SENECA, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed 10 months after shots fired into Monessen home

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Monessen woman is charged with aggravated assault after police said she fired seven to eight shots into a home last November. The charges against Angelica Fleming, 29, were filed this week after police said her DNA was found on the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. According to police, Fleming was in an ongoing dispute with a woman that lived in the home. The woman and two children were inside at the time of the shooting.
MONESSEN, PA
wtae.com

Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Search Continues for Missing Rimersburg Teen

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The search continues for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on September 3. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Friday afternoon, September 9. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
RIMERSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

7th suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The seventh teenager wanted in the shooting death of a man in New Kensington has been arrested. Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar Township, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday.  According to prosecutors,15-year-old Brooks was one of seven teenagers who cornered 32-year-old Jason Raiford in a hallway in a New Kensington public housing apartment on July 3. Detectives said 18-year-old Elijah Gary struck Raiford in the head with a pistol but dropped the gun, which Raiford grabbed as the group scattered. Prosecutors said 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, who was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, was the first one out the door and shot Raiford multiple times in the head and body.Brooks was the last suspect to be arrested.   
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

