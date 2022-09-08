Read full article on original website
What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?
RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM): Here’s Why the Stock Still Got the Sheen
Salesforce’s impressive inorganic growth efforts, solid track record of earnings beats, robust balance sheet, and expanding portfolio offerings should instill optimism among investors. Cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been witnessing a rough patch in 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, unfavorable currency movements, and overall market pessimism have weighed on the...
American Outdoor (NASDAQ: AOUT) Stock Tanks As Q1 Results Disappoint
Shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) tanked 7.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the provider of outdoor products and accessories delivered disappointing fiscal Q1 results. American Outdoor’s revenues dropped 28.1% year-over-year to $43.7 million in Q1, missing Street estimates of $1.4 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01...
Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
Does DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Still Interest Its Stakeholders?
DocuSign is dealing with decelerating top-line growth rates and high costs and expenses in the post-pandemic period. These headwinds seem to have shaken stakeholders’ confidence in the stock. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is the leading provider of electronic signature products globally. In addition to e-signature, the software company helps organizations...
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?
Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals
CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
Digital Media (NYSE: DMS) Pops After Receiving A “Go Private” Proposal
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) stock popped 64.1% in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of digital performance advertising solutions announced that it had received a “go private” proposal from Prism Data. Prism Data is an investment vehicle affiliated with CEO Joseph Marinucci and COO Fernando Borghese....
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices
A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?
Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in August 2022
Investor sentiment in August was weighed down by renewed fears of a recession. In such a period, stocks that were bought and sold the most during the month give us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times and what they consider safe or unsafe. August 2022 was marred by...
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS): The Ultimate Dividend-Growth Stock for Minimal Volatility
ONE Gas is one of the best low-volatility dividend-growth plays in the market these days. The company provides investors with extremely narrow medium-term growth targets. Shares are not cheap, but the valuation is well-justified, considering the stock’s attractive traits. Investors seeking dividend-growth companies that feature minimum volatility characteristics have...
29Metals (ASX:29M) shares jump amid upbeat outlook for copper demand
A predicted copper shortage drives up 29Metals share price. TipRanks insights are also favourable for stock. 29Metals (29M) shares rose more than 7% to about $AU1.94 in afternoon trading on September 9, as forecasts predict a rising demand for copper. The mining company produces copper and an array of other...
Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%).
InMed (NASDAQ: INM) Shoots Up As It Shifts Focus to its Core Business
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) stock soared 27.9% in pre-market trading on Friday as the cannabinoid pharmaceutical company announced that it would focus on its core business of drug development and reduce its exposure to the health and wellness sector. The company made this decision as a result of bleak demand...
Here’s What TipRanks Data Tells Us About Last Week’s Losers
Amid the uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, there are a few stocks that take a beating along with the overall negative sentiment for a sector. Let us look at which stocks could be attractive despite the lows hit in the week ending September 2. We are nearing the end of the September...
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 9: What You Need to Know
ASX finishes up, with Australian miners lifting market gains. The S&P/ASX200 finished the day up 45.50 points or 0.66%, to be sitting at 6,894.20, and crossing above its 50-day moving average. The All Ordinaries also finished up, increasing 0.76% for the day. Miners led the major gains for the day,...
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks
Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
