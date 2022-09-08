Read full article on original website
Asia stocks edge up, dollar restrained before CPI
SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Asian share markets made cautious gains on Monday on hopes a key reading on U.S. inflation will show some cooling, while the U.S. dollar was restrained by the risk of higher European interest rates and Japanese intervention.
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II in North America
Over a period spanning more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth met more than a dozen US presidents and 12 Canadian prime ministers. The only American president elected during her reign that the Queen did not meet was Lyndon Johnson. The rest, from Harry Truman to current President Joe Biden, all met Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid counteroffensive made Russia abandon its main bastion in the area. read more.
'After a week of profound change, our unsettled kingdom seeks a steady hand'
In bewildering days like these, the United Kingdom would instinctively look to its Queen for reassurance. But this time, with the nation facing hard economic challenges amid constitutional and political upheaval, there is no calming presence from Her Majesty. The new king and new prime minister, both only days into...
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
UN: Disabled people used as human shields by Russia
A UN committee has called for the urgent evacuation of disabled people living in institutions in Ukrainian areas under Russian control. The human rights body said it had received reports of people being used as human shields and being denied access to basic care. It said at least 12 people...
