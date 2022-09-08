Read full article on original website
Prepaid Cards Streamline Expense Management, Solve Major Pain Points for MENA SMBs
Some of the most underbanked populations in the world can be found in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where countries like Egypt have bank account ownership rates as low as 22%. While increasing bank account access is certainly an important aspect of any financial inclusion agenda, financial technology...
Today in Crypto: Thailand Increases Oversight; Senators Urge Zuckerberg to Fight Crypto Scams on Facebook; MicroStrategy Seeks to Sell $500M in Stock to Buy Bitcoin
Regulators in Thailand are tightening rules on digital assets, following several irregularities and the termination of a big acquisition involving a crypto exchange. According to a Sept. 8. Bloomberg report, this will likely create obstacles around its goal of becoming a leading crypto trading sector for Southeast Asia. The country was the first in the region to put digital asset legislation in place in 2018, which made it attractive to younger people in the area looking to buy crypto.
Reach Adds Low-Code Cross-Border B2B, B2C eCommerce Integration
Cross-border payment platform Reach has launched a low-code cross-border eCommerce integration designed to help online merchants more quickly start selling internationally. With the new integration, dubbed “Reach Drop-In,” businesses can integrate this tool with their existing online B2B or B2C storefront with just a few lines of code, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
French Startup Pledg, Credit Insurer Allianz Trade Partner on B2B BNPL
French payment solutions startup Pledg and credit insurance company Allianz Trade have partnered to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. With this solution, B2B sellers will be able to offer their customers deferred or split payments, instantly, while still receiving immediate and...
Arcadier Selects Nuvei as Marketplace Platform Payment Partner
SaaS B2C and B2B marketplace platform Arcadier has selected payment platform Nuvei as its preferred payment partner in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With the addition of Nuvei to Arcadier’s platform, marketplace merchants will have access to customized and optimized payment flows, customizable reporting and...
This Week in B2B Payments Funding
It was a short week in the U.S., but venture capital, private equity and seed investors continued to go long in the B2B payments space. PYMNTS recaps recent funding events in the sector and links them to trends in several key sectors of the economy. Healthcare. Healthcare accounts for nearly...
What’s a Wrapped Token: Cross-Chain Cryptos Open Blockchain Commerce
If you want to do business or invest in crypto, sending funds from one blockchain to another is one of the biggest hassles. Cross-chain payments are particularly problematic in decentralized finance (DeFi), where yield-farming profits often rely on moving funds from one project to another quickly. But any commerce between different blockchains requires using a native token from the correct chain.
FTX Helps Raise Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Valuation to $2B
Cryptocurrency startup Mysten Labs has raised $300 million, bringing the valuation of the firm to more than $2 billion. As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Sept. 8), the funding round was led by FTX Ventures and will allow Mysten — founded by former executives from Meta's crypto business — to hire staff and expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
Square Integrates Sage Into POS
Accounting and payroll technology company Sage has teamed up with payments provider Square to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale software. According to a Thursday (Sept. 8) news release, the collaboration means customers using both products can do business and take payments in-person, online, or over the phone. From there, sales data flows into Sage Accounting, keeping retailers’ books accurate and current.
Construction Industry Platform Briq Buys Swipez to Add AR Automation
Construction industry-focused financial automation platform Briq has expanded its capabilities by acquiring India-based FinTech Swipez. Swipez automates billing and accounts receivable (AR), and its tools will be added to Briq’s existing ability to automate planning, payment and other financial workflows for construction companies, according to a Thursday (Sept. 8) press release.
Today in Crypto: SEC's Gensler Says Crypto Intermediaries Should Register; Brazil Tops 1M Registered Crypto Users
Some Celsius Network borrowers want a bankruptcy court to get an independent examiner to look into the lender’s financials – though not one working for the U.S. Trustee office, Coindesk wrote. Celsius had filed for bankruptcy protection this summer, and the attorneys for the company think it can...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 New Partnerships Bring Deals, Products
Today in B2B payments, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) and Anchor collaborate to offer discounts on autonomous billing, Sage and Square team up to integrate their accounting and point-of-sale (POS) software, and Pledg and Allianz Trade partner to develop a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution B2B eCommerce sites and marketplaces. Plus, Aurora acquires One Payments.
Pleo Teams With Yapily to Power SMB Cash Flow
Automated expense management system Pleo is partnering with open banking application programming interface (API) startup Yapily to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage cash flow. The collaboration between FinTech unicorn Pleo and Yapily will enable a simplified payments experience for U.K. users, according to a blog post on Thursday...
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx Add Merchant Code for Gun Retailers
Visa, Mastercard and American Express have decided to add a new merchant category for firearms retailers in a win for gun control advocates, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday (Sept. 11). The new category, pushed by Democratic lawmakers, was approved by an international entity setting standards for the payments industry....
Enterprise Blockchain Series: What Is Hyperledger Fabric?
One of the great strengths of blockchains is that they are open to everyone: Anyone can build a decentralized app (DApp) and use its native tokens, and every transaction can be viewed by the public, with only the transactors’ identities hidden. Which is great and all, but plenty of...
SEC to Form Office for Filings Involving Crypto Assets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will add offices to its Division of Corporate Finance’s Disclosure Review Program (DRP), including an Office of Crypto Assets, a press release said Friday (Sept. 9). The Office of Crypto Assets will do the work currently done across the DRP to look...
Stearns Bank Drives X-Border Payments With WireFX Collab
In a move to drive cross-border payments for its retail and business customers, independently-owned financial institution Stearns Bank is collaborating with FinTech startup WireFX. WireFX integrated its Global Payments-as-a-Service (GPaaS) platform into Stearns Bank’s StearnsConnect, Stern’s online banking portal that uses Q2 Technologies and Fiserv Premier (Stearns Bank banking core),...
Checkout.com Intros Bespoke Solution to Support Marketplace Growth
Full stack payments firm Checkout.com is launching a new customized flexible solution to accommodate marketplaces and sellers in a digital economy that is always developing and advancing. The launch of Checkout.com’s latest tool, Integrated Platforms, is intended to assist the increasing number of people selling online by enabling marketplaces to...
Software, Payments Firm Cantaloupe Names Current COO Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Cantaloupe, which works in digital payments and software services for the unattended retail market, has added a new CEO in Ravi Venkatesan, a press release says. Venkatesan, the current COO of the company, will take his new job as of Oct. 1 this year, succeeding current CEO Sean Feeney, who will step down Sept. 30.
ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Other Partners Launch Smart Device Tap-to-Pay in Nigeria
Nigerian consumers can reportedly now use their smartphone or wearable device to make in-store payments using a new Tap-to-Pay service launched by ProvidusBank, Mastercard, Interswitch and Thales Group. To make these transactions, consumers can tap near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smart devices at contactless-enabled payment terminals. They can also make in-app and...
