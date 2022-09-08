Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside and north central San Diego Counties through 445 PM PDT At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Palomar Mountain State Park, or 10 miles northeast of Valley Center, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Temecula, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Aguanga, Palomar Mountain, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Palomar Mountain State Park, S7 - East Grade Rd, La Jolla Indian Reservation, Pauma Valley, Pechanga Indian Reservation, Oak Grove, Sage, Pauma Indian Reservation, Rainbow, Pala Indian Reservation, Rincon Indian Reservation and De Luz. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Orange County Inland, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 03:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino, Riverside and northeastern Orange Counties through 500 PM PDT At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Mathews, or near Corona, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Riverside, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Chino, Yorba Linda, Chino Hills, Norco, Woodcrest, Pedley, Lake Mathews, Rubidoux, Temescal Valley, Glen Avon, Eastvale, Eagle Valley, Mira Loma, El Cerrito and Home Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 459 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 15:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Orange; Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California North central Orange County in southwestern California * Until 430 PM PDT. * At 346 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Mathews, or 7 miles east of Corona, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Anaheim, Riverside, Ontario, Corona, Orange, Chino, Yorba Linda, Chino Hills, Perris and Norco. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange and Riverside. * WHEN...Until 700 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Ortega Highway, Wildomar, Lakeland Village and Sedco Hills. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange and Riverside. * WHEN...Until 700 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Ortega Highway, Wildomar, Lakeland Village and Sedco Hills. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Fairview Fire burn scar in Riverside County in southern California * Until 715 PM PDT. * At 404 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Fairview Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Fairview Fire burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Fairview Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Fairview Fire Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hemet, East Hemet, Valle Vista, Sage and Winchester. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles, Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 07:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles; Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, Los Angeles and Ventura. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain with around 0.30 inches falling in the last 30 minutes. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during at least the next 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near the Tumbleweed and Hungry burn scars. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Gorman and Highway 138 between Quail Lake and Lancaster. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
