ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Police Community Day

Buffalo Police are trying to do some good in one of the communities they serve this weekend. Officers from the B District, hosted a community day at the Pratt Willert Community Center.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo tragedy highlights need for Black mental health care workers

As Dr. Kenyani Davis makes her rounds at the Community Health Center in Buffalo, New York, she is still trying to process it all, after a mass shooter murdered 10 members of the neighborhood she serves. "It's a community that got affected, especially when you're talking about a hate crime,"...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Education
Erie County, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
AMHERST, NY
wutv29.com

Retired Buffalo teacher returns to teach amidst teacher shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- School districts nationwide are struggling with teacher shortages as the new school year kicks off. Buffalo Public Schools has about 130 openings for teachers and staff, and now the district calling on retired teachers to consider coming back as substitutes to ease some of the burden. “I...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

NYSUT scholarship to assist victims & families of Buffalo’s mass shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It is another step forward in healing the Buffalo community since the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue. New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), the state’s largest teachers union, has created a Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is aimed to help the victims and families with their education.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Child And Family Services#Human Resources#Alcohol#Catholic Charities#Racial Injustice#K12#Racism#Racial Issues#The University At Buffalo
spectrumlocalnews.com

Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WIVB

Party with a purpose: Annual BASH for Mercy Flight returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight’s biggest fundraiser is back. Since its inception in 1981 as New York’s first air ambulance service, Mercy Flight has flown more than 30,000 patients — serving as “a beacon of hope when minutes matter.”. “Mercy Flight is family and...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

School supplies giveaway Sunday to help Buffalo families bridge the gap

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Classes are underway for kids in the Queen City, but there’s still time to get some last-minute supplies if you need extra help. Members of the Buffalo community are helping parents cut costs with free backpacks stuffed with supplies tailor-made for each grade. Save Our...
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Sports Commentator Sparks ‘Upstate’ New York Line Debate

The only line Mike Tirico should be talking about is an offensive line. He clearly has no business commenting on such a controversial subject. If there is one thing that I have learned while living in the Hudson Valley its that we are very territorial. We're also extremely passionate when it comes to the dividing line between Upstate New York and New York City. I personally think that anything above the 5 Boroughs is Upstate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo

With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
BUFFALO, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Niagara County sheriff distributing concealed carry zone signs

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York's new gun law requires businesses to make clear to customers, typically with a sign, if they want to allow concealed firearms on their property. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he's unsure how well-known that is, so his office crafted its own sign to distribute.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy