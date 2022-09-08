Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls receiving funding for SNUG street outreach programs to reduce gun violence
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $1 million in state funding has been awarded to two community-based organizations in Niagara Falls and Utica to establish SNUG Street Outreach programs. Secured by the governor in this year's state budget, the funding expands the program from 12 to 14 communities statewide. Hochul’s team said,...
Police Community Day
Buffalo Police are trying to do some good in one of the communities they serve this weekend. Officers from the B District, hosted a community day at the Pratt Willert Community Center.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo tragedy highlights need for Black mental health care workers
As Dr. Kenyani Davis makes her rounds at the Community Health Center in Buffalo, New York, she is still trying to process it all, after a mass shooter murdered 10 members of the neighborhood she serves. "It's a community that got affected, especially when you're talking about a hate crime,"...
Sweet Home Central School District needs to fill 30-50 positions
AMHERST, N.Y. — Across Western New York the school year has started, but some districts are stretched thin due to a lack of staff. That is the case for the Sweet Home Central School District, which is looking to fill 30 to 50 open positions. Sweet Home's superintendent, Mike...
Geico workers organizing in Amherst
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
wutv29.com
Retired Buffalo teacher returns to teach amidst teacher shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- School districts nationwide are struggling with teacher shortages as the new school year kicks off. Buffalo Public Schools has about 130 openings for teachers and staff, and now the district calling on retired teachers to consider coming back as substitutes to ease some of the burden. “I...
BPS proposes three different start times in effort to solve transportation woes
A proposal is on the table to have 3 different start times for classes at Buffalo Public Schools instead of the current 2. The proposal is getting support from one parent group, but one other group may have the final say.
WKBW-TV
NYSUT scholarship to assist victims & families of Buffalo’s mass shooting
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It is another step forward in healing the Buffalo community since the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue. New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), the state’s largest teachers union, has created a Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is aimed to help the victims and families with their education.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
WIVB
Party with a purpose: Annual BASH for Mercy Flight returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight’s biggest fundraiser is back. Since its inception in 1981 as New York’s first air ambulance service, Mercy Flight has flown more than 30,000 patients — serving as “a beacon of hope when minutes matter.”. “Mercy Flight is family and...
9/11 banner posted days after attack in NYC will be in Buffalo this weekend
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An original banner that was hung up in New York City right after 9/11 has made its way for Buffalo just in time for the 21st anniversary. Engine 36 is one of the fire crews who responded to the terrorist attacks in 2001. They had the idea to create that banner. It's now in Cheektowaga at the Bellevue Fire Department.
Master sign painter David Jones is working on a "Unity Mural"
David Jones, a master sign painter and well-known local artist has started work on a "Unity Mural" dedicated to the lives lost in the May 14th shooting at Tops on Jefferson.
spectrumlocalnews.com
School supplies giveaway Sunday to help Buffalo families bridge the gap
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Classes are underway for kids in the Queen City, but there’s still time to get some last-minute supplies if you need extra help. Members of the Buffalo community are helping parents cut costs with free backpacks stuffed with supplies tailor-made for each grade. Save Our...
Gov. Hochul announces nominations for state historical sites, 3 are in Buffalo
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
Sports Commentator Sparks ‘Upstate’ New York Line Debate
The only line Mike Tirico should be talking about is an offensive line. He clearly has no business commenting on such a controversial subject. If there is one thing that I have learned while living in the Hudson Valley its that we are very territorial. We're also extremely passionate when it comes to the dividing line between Upstate New York and New York City. I personally think that anything above the 5 Boroughs is Upstate.
Atomic Wings enters Western New York with 1st franchise site
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Another national chicken wing franchise is making a play for the Buffalo region. Atomic Wings is set to open its first area franchise Sept. 17 in Niagara Falls at 9499 Niagara Falls Blvd., a site formerly occupied by Flavor of India. Another two to three sites in the region could follow.
Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo
With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
nystateofpolitics.com
Niagara County sheriff distributing concealed carry zone signs
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York's new gun law requires businesses to make clear to customers, typically with a sign, if they want to allow concealed firearms on their property. Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he's unsure how well-known that is, so his office crafted its own sign to distribute.
Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
